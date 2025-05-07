Warriors Select Lanigan's Elke 18th Overall

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - With the 18th overall selection at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Moose Jaw Warriors have selected Kash Elke from the Humboldt Broncos U15AA team.

"We're getting a very well-rounded centreman," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He's big, he can skate, and we feel he's got lots of skill to bring to our club."

The product of Lanigan, Saskatchewan, tallied 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points through 29 games last season. As a call-up with the Tisdale Trojans U18 AAA team, Elke notched two goals and two assists for four points in six regular-season games. Elke also appeared in two playoff games for the Trojans.

"Anytime you can get a 6'2" centreman that can score, it'll obviously help you down the road," said Ripplinger.

As Captain of the U15 AA Broncos, Ripplinger notes that Elke led the team in goals and total points. Ripplinger says, "We're looking for big things from him."

The 2025 US Priority Draft is scheduled for 9 am on Thursday and will be followed by the remaining rounds of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

