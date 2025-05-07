Norrie Selected in Expansion Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced that 2007-born forward Cameron Norrie has been selected by the Penticton Vees in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft.

Norrie, 17, was undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft and signed by the Hurricanes in 2024. The Kelowna, BC, product appeared in 56 regular season games with Lethbridge in his rookie season collecting eight points (3g-5a) and 14 penalty minutes during the 2024-2025 campaign. He also appeared in five post-season games finishing with a plus-1 rating.

The 6'1, 190-pound forward spent the 2023-2024 season with the RINK HA Kelowna U18 Prep team finishing with 34 points (16g-18a) along with 20 penalty minutes in 30 regular season games. Norrie added five points (1g-4a) along with four penalty minutes in four playoff games.

"It's tough to lose Cameron in the Expansion Draft. He was a player that showed a lot of growth in his game as this season went along and filled important roles for our club this year with injuries along the way," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt.

"We wish Cameron and the entire Norrie family the best of luck moving forward in Penticton."

