Victoria Royals Select Roan Greschuk 19th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals selected Roan Greschuk 19th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The defenseman who hails from Sturgeon County, Alberta tallied 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points in 31 games for the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA during the 2024/25 season. Greschuk stands at 5'10 and 150 lbs.

"Roan is a competitive defenceman who makes an impact in all three zones" says Royals Head Scout Brayden Beckley. "His skating and instincts allow him to manage pace, close space efficiently, and handle all situation minutes with control".

During the first round of the WHL Prospects Draft, the Royals also completed a trade to reacquire Wyatt Danyleyko a fifth-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in 2028 in exchange for Kash Alger-East. Danyleyko appeared in 44 games with the Royals during the 2024/25 season where he scored two goals and seven assists for nine points. Danyleyko was selected by the Penticton Vees in the WHL Expansion Draft, before being re-acquired by the Royals. Danyleyko, who stands at 6'2 and 174lbs was originally drafted in the sixth round, 123rd overall by the Royals in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The U.S. Priority Draft and WHL Prospects Draft second round takes place tomorrow, May 8th.

Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased: ---------------------------

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6506

About the Victoria Royals Hockey Club

The Royals are Victoria's Hockey Club, playing in the WHL (a member of the CHL, the highest level of junior hockey in Canada) out of the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre since 2011. The Club is owned and operated by GSL Group, and the franchise is known for its strong values and inclusive approach to game day experiences. The Royals are committed to growing the sport of hockey and are active in their community through The Victoria Royals Foundation. The Royals won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions in 2016, and each year the organization develops many skilled players who go on to professional hockey careers in the NHL and around the world. The Royals strive to provide the best sports entertainment experience on the Island. For more information, visit victoriaroyals.com.

About Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (SOFMC) is designed, constructed, developed and operated by GSL Group. SOFMC is Victoria's premier entertainment facility and the largest arena in British Columbia outside Vancouver. The state-of-the-art 7,000 seat facility is home to the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League and regularly hosts large-scale concerts and other special events such as figure skating, curling, plays, trade shows and conferences. SOFMC also features a fine dining Lion's Den Restaurant, as well as retail and meeting space.

""

"Facebook" "Twitter" "Instagram"

To manage which communications you would like to receive, or to unsubscribe, please click here. Select Your Tickets respects your privacy.

Please note that by unsubscribing you are opting out of ALL email communications from Select Your Tickets, Victoria Royals Hockey Club, and other organizations we represent.

1925 Blanshard St, Victoria, BC V8T 4J2

*** Part 2 - UTF-8

> html, body

@media (max-width: 645px)

.tolkien-column

li

Victoria Royals Select Roan Greschuk 19th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals selected Roan Greschuk 19th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The defenseman who hails from Sturgeon County, Alberta tallied 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points in 31 games for the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA during the 2024/25 season. Greschuk stands at 5'10 and 150 lbs.

"Roan is a competitive defenceman who makes an impact in all three zones" says Royals Head Scout Brayden Beckley. "His skating and instincts allow him to manage pace, close space efficiently, and handle all situation minutes with control".

During the first round of the WHL Prospects Draft, the Royals also completed a trade to reacquire Wyatt Danyleyko a fifth-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in 2028 in exchange for Kash Alger-East. Danyleyko appeared in 44 games with the Royals during the 2024/25 season where he scored two goals and seven assists for nine points. Danyleyko was selected by the Penticton Vees in the WHL Expansion Draft, before being re-acquired by the Royals. Danyleyko, who stands at 6'2 and 174lbs was originally drafted in the sixth round, 123rd overall by the Royals in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The U.S. Priority Draft and WHL Prospects Draft second round takes place tomorrow, May 8th.

Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6506

About the Victoria Royals Hockey Club

The Royals are Victoria's Hockey Club, playing in the WHL (a member of the CHL, the highest level of junior hockey in Canada) out of the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre since 2011. The Club is owned and operated by GSL Group, and the franchise is known for its strong values and inclusive approach to game day experiences. The Royals are committed to growing the sport of hockey and are active in their community through The Victoria Royals Foundation. The Royals won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions in 2016, and each year the organization develops many skilled players who go on to professional hockey careers in the NHL and around the world. The Royals strive to provide the best sports entertainment experience on the Island. For more information, visit victoriaroyals.com.

About Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (SOFMC) is designed, constructed, developed and operated by GSL Group. SOFMC is Victoria's premier entertainment facility and the largest arena in British Columbia outside Vancouver. The state-of-the-art 7,000 seat facility is home to the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League and regularly hosts large-scale concerts and other special events such as figure skating, curling, plays, trade shows and conferences. SOFMC also features a

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.