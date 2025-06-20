Royals Sign Heath Nelson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2006-born forward Heath Nelson to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 6'1, 181 lbs. forward hailing from Blaine, Minnesota, most recently played for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in USHL, putting up 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 61 games played. Prior to his time in Iowa with the RoughRiders, Nelson played for Centennial High in Blaine, MN, where he scored 47 goals and 43 assists for 90 points in 53 games played over two seasons.

"Heath is an offensive player that will add to our skilled group of forwards." said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He played a top line role for his team last year and we are confident he will be a key contributor in our lineup this year"

Nelson is committed to playing for Augustana University in NCAA Division 1.







