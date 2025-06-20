Warriors Acquire Steranka from Red Deer Rebels

June 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 2007-born forward, Steven Steranka from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick in the 2026 draft.

"Adding Steven to our forward group will give us more depth and skill," said Warriors General Manager, Jason Ripplinger. "We are looking forward to watching him get an opportunity to push for a roster spot."

Steranka (5'8.5", 156), from Regina, Sask. was drafted by the Rebels in the seventh round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 24 games with the Rebels last season, Steranka tallied two goals and five assists for seven points.

In January, Steranka was assigned to the Estevan Bruins in the SJHL. In 24 games with the Bruins, Steranka potted 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points.

In the 2023-2024 season, Steranka was the leading scorer on the Regina Pat Canadians U18AAA team, registering 34 goals and 28 assists for 62 points through 44 games.







