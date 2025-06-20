Gavin McKenna Named to the CHL First All-Star Team

June 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced its First, Second, and Third All-Star Teams for the 2024-25 season, along with its All-Rookie Team.

Media members who regularly cover the CHL and its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - participated in the voting process to determine this year's CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams presented by CCM. Ballots were cast based on regular-season performances, with voters selecting the top players from across the CHL's three leagues to recognize outstanding individual achievements.

CHL First All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL): 37-12-3-0 record, 2.24 GAA, .920 SV% & 5 SO in 50 GP during the 2024-25 season; Parsons became the first Kitchener Rangers (OHL) netminder to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year after leading the CHL with 37 wins and setting a franchise record with a 2.24 goals-against average. In his final season, the 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., also topped the OHL with five shutouts and finished just one shy of the Rangers' all-time mark.

Defenceman - Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL): 29G-62A, 91 PTS, +64 in 55 GP during the 2024-25 season; the San Jose Sharks prospect and 2025 Memorial Cup champion became just the second player in franchise history to win CHL Defenceman of the Year, capping a record-setting season with 91 points in 55 games - the highest ever by a Knights blueliner and the 10th-highest total by a CHL defenceman since 2000.

Defenceman - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 33G-74A, 107 PTS, +42 in 61 GP during the 2024-25 season; Named a CHL First-Team All-Star for a second straight year, the 19-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., became the first CHL defenceman this century to post back-to-back 90-point seasons, finishing 2024-25 with 107 points - the highest by a blueliner in 23 years. The Calgary Flames prospect also joined Bobby Orr as just the second defenceman in OHL/OHA history with consecutive 30-goal seasons, and he's one of only two in the CHL to achieve this feat since 2000.

Forward - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 41G-88A, 129 PTS, +60 in 56 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 2026 NHL Draft prospect became the third-youngest player to win the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award after a record-setting season in which he posted points in 53 of 56 regular-season games. The 17-year-old Medicine Hat Tigers star led the CHL with 88 assists and finished third in overall scoring with 129 points. He wrapped up the regular season collecting 100 points (32G-68A) during a 40-game point streak, which he extended to 54 games in the 2025 WHL Playoffs - setting a modern CHL record (since 2000) for the longest single-season point streak across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup. By earning CHL First-Team All-Star honours, McKenna was recognized for the second straight year after being named to both the CHL Third All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team in 2023-24.

Forward - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 62G-72A, 134 PTS, +45 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., led the CHL with 134 points (62G-72A) in 65 games, becoming the first player in Saginaw Spirit franchise history to win the league scoring title. The top 2025 NHL Draft prospect matched Patrick Kane's 62-goal mark from 2006-07 - the highest by an OHL player in their draft year in 18 years - and Misa ranks behind only Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby for draft-year goals in the CHL over the past 25 years.

Forward - Andrew Cristall (Spokane Chiefs / WHL): 48G-84A, 132 PTS, +59 in 57 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 20-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL's top scorer after recording 132 points in just 57 games with Spokane and Kelowna - the second-highest WHL total in the past decade behind only Connor Bedard. The Washington Capitals prospect also ranked second in the CHL in both total points and points per game (2.32) for the 2024-25 season.

CHL Second All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Austin Elliott (London Knights / OHL): 32-1-0-0 record, 2.10 GAA, .924 SV% & 3 SO in 33 GP during the 2024-25 season; With a CHL-best 2.10 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage that ranked second CHL-wide among qualified goalies (min. 28 games played), Elliott was dominant in net throughout the 2024-25 season. The 21-year-old from Strathmore, Alta., lost just three of his 58 starts between the London Knights (OHL) and Saskatoon Blades (WHL) across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup - where he was awarded the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the tournament's top goaltender.

Defenceman - Tyson Jugnauth (Portland Winterhawks / WHL): 13G-76A, 89 PTS, +9 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season; the Seattle Kraken prospect was named WHL Defenceman of the Year after leading all WHL defencemen with 89 points in 65 games - the third-highest total by a CHL blueliner in 2024-25. The 21-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., also led all CHL blueliners with 76 assists, and ranked first among WHL skaters with 35 power-play helpers.

Defenceman - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals / OHL): 19G-55A, 74 PTS, +25 in 67 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., posted 74 points in 67 games, ranking fifth among CHL blueliners in 2024-25. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect followed that up with a standout run during the 2025 OHL Playoffs, finishing with the second-most points (36) by a CHL defenceman in a single postseason since 2000. His performance also set a new Oshawa Generals franchise record for points by a defenceman in a single playoff year.

Forward - Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL): 71G-46A, 117 PTS, +21 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season; Nick Lardis led the CHL with 71 goals in 65 games in 2024-25, becoming the first player to reach that mark since Connor Bedard in 2022-23. The 19-year-old Brantford Bulldogs star is just the eighth player in OHL history - and the first since John Tavares in 2006-07 - to score 70 or more goals in a season, joining a select group that includes Hall of Famer Eric Lindros. His 71 goals are tied for the third-most in a single CHL season since 2000, alongside Bedard, Thomas Beauregard, and Brad Richards, trailing only Simon Gamache and Tavares.

Forward - Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires / OHL): 50G-74A, 124 PTS, +58 in 61 GP during the 2024-25 season; the Washington Capitals prospect earned the 2024-25 William Hanley Trophy as the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player after posting 124 points, 34 penalty minutes, and a +58 rating in 61 games. The 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus, finished fourth in CHL scoring and became the first player to score 50 goals in his first OHL season since Alex DeBrincat in 2014-15.

Forward - Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL): 38G-71A, 109 PTS, +46 in 57 GP during the 2024-25 season; named a CHL Second-Team All-Star for a second consecutive season, Catton became just the second player in franchise history to win the CHL Sportsman of the Year award, joining Pat Falloon (1990-91), after posting 109 points and a career-low 30 penalty minutes in 57 games. The 19-year-old Seattle Kraken prospect finished third in WHL scoring during the regular season and led all CHL players with 42 points in 20 playoff games, helping Spokane reach the WHL Championship Series.

CHL Third All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL): 33-16-5-0 record, 2.87 GAA, .918 SV% & 3 SO in 55 GP during the 2024-25 season; in his overage season, Hildebrand earned the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year after posting career highs with 33 wins, a 2.87 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and three shutouts. The 20-year-old from Martensville, Sask., tied for the CHL lead in saves (1,713), faced the second-most shots (1,865), and was one of just 11 goaltenders across the CHL to log over 3,000 minutes of action.

Defenceman - Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL): 17G-43A, 60 PTS, +31 in 64 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 16-year-old from Calgary, Alta., was named CHL Rookie of the Year at just 16 years and 16 days old, making him the second-youngest player ever to win the award and the first defenceman in 30 years to earn the honour. The 2027 NHL Draft prospect led all WHL rookies with 60 points in 64 games, becoming the first rookie defenceman in the WHL to surpass 50 points since Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90 and the first U17 blueliner in the CHL to reach 60 since Ryan Ellis in 2007-08.

Defenceman - Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL): 12G-50A, 62 PTS, +14 in 61 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 17-year-old from Les Cèdres, Que., became only the third player at 17 years of age to win the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL Defenceman of the Year, joining Samuel Girard (2015-16) and Jean-Jacques Daigneault (1982-83). A 2026 NHL Draft prospect, Villeneuve led all QMJHL defencemen with 50 assists and 28 power-play assists, while his 62 points ranked second among that group - building on a standout rookie season in 2023-24, when he was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team.

Forward - Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL): 29G-40A, 69 PTS, +24 in 46 GP during the 2024-25 season; A CHL First-Team All-Star in 2023-24, Cowan was recognized this season as a CHL Third-Team All-Star. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect recorded a point in 65 consecutive regular-season games from Nov. 25, 2023, to Feb. 7, 2025 - including a 29-game streak this season, the longest in the OHL in 2024-25. The 20-year-old from Mount Brydges, Ont., then led all players in the OHL playoffs with 39 points and capped off his year by earning Memorial Cup MVP honours after posting a tournament-best seven points in five games.

Forward - Jonathan Fauchon (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL): 46G-57A, 103 PTS, +47 in 64 GP during the 2024-25 season; Fauchon was named QMJHL MVP after becoming the league's only player to surpass 100 points in 2024-25, finishing with 103 in 64 games to win the Jean-Béliveau Trophy as top scorer. The 21-year-old from Lévis, Que., also became just the 18th player in QMJHL history to record 50 or more points with two different teams in the same season, contributing 50 with Blainville-Boisbriand and 53 after joining Rimouski in December.

Forward - Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires / OHL): 49G-70A, 119 PTS, +47 in 64 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 19-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., delivered a standout third season in Windsor, tallying 49 goals and 119 points in 64 games to finish fifth in CHL scoring for 2024-25. The Spitfires' captain and Los Angeles Kings prospect also posted a +55 rating and fired 306 shots - second-most in the OHL - helping lead his team from the bottom of the standings to the top of the OHL's West Division with 45 wins and 96 points.

CHL All-Rookie Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL): 31-18-2-0 record, 2.65 GAA, .914 SV% & 4 SO in 52 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 2025 NHL Draft prospect led the QMJHL with 31 wins in 2024-25, posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average, ranking second and third respectively among qualified rookie goalies in the CHL. The 17-year-old from Montréal, Que., was the only rookie goalie in the CHL to log over 3,000 minutes, making a CHL-best 1,437 saves while facing the most shots (1,572) of any rookie netminder this season. Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, Beckman is ranked as the No. 2 goalie in North America by NHL Central Scouting.

Defenceman - Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL): 17G-43A, 60 PTS, +31 in 64 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 2027 NHL Draft prospect became just the third exceptional status player to win CHL Rookie of the Year - joining John Tavares and Shane Wright - and the first in Silvertips history to receive the honour. The 16-year-old from Calgary, Alta., recorded 60 points in 64 games, ranking among the top five U17 defencemen in the CHL over the past 35 years. He led all WHL rookies in scoring and trailed only Matvei Gridin (79 points) among first-year players across the CHL.

Defenceman - Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL): 5G-48A, 53 PTS, +11 in 60 GP during the 2024-25 season; with 53 points in 60 games, the 2026 NHL Draft prospect ranked second among rookie defencemen in both the WHL and CHL in 2024-25, trailing only Landon DuPont. The 16-year-old from Richmond, B.C., placed seventh among CHL U17 defencemen since 1990 and became just the second rookie defenceman aged 16 or younger to reach 50 points over that span since Scott Niedermayer (1989-90).

Forward - Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL): 23G-37A, 60 PTS, +12 in 57 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 17-year-old from Davos, Switzerland, finished his rookie season in the QMJHL with 23 goals and 37 assists for 60 points, tying for second among CHL rookies and leading all first-year players with 13 power-play goals. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Steiner ranked fourth in scoring on a high-powered Rouyn-Noranda Huskies team, behind only Antonin Verreault, Bill Zonnon, and Ty Higgins.

Forward - Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL): 36G-43A, 79 PTS, +31 in 56 GP during the 2024-25 season; the Calgary Flames prospect led all CHL rookies in scoring during his first QMJHL season, pacing first-year skaters in the CHL in points (79), goals (36), shots (236), game-winning goals (5), and shorthanded goals (4). The 18-year-old from Kurgan, Russia, averaged 1.41 points per game - best among CHL rookies - and recorded 21 multi-point efforts to finish 12th in overall QMJHL scoring. Following his standout season, Gridin was named the QMJHL's Rookie of the Year, becoming the first recipient of the newly renamed Sidney-Crosby Trophy.

Forward - Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack / OHL): 29G-23A, 52 PTS, +8 in 63 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., led all OHL rookies with 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games, setting a new Owen Sound Attack franchise record for points by a 16-year-old rookie. A 2026 NHL Draft prospect, Mbuyi caught fire in the second half with 38 points in 33 games and finished second among CHL rookies in both goals (29) and power-play goals (11) in 2024-25. He was also awarded the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year, becoming the first player in Owen Sound franchise history to earn the honour.







