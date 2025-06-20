Defenceman Keith McInnis Signs with Rebels

June 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that defenceman Keith McInnis has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

McInnis was selected by the Rebels in round five, 91 st overall at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 19-year-old from Red Deer spent the past two seasons with the Brooks Bandits (AJHL/BCHL) collecting 53 points in 77 regular season games (19 goals, 34 assists). McInnis co-led all BCHL blue liners in playoff scoring this spring with 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 21 games as the Bandits won the league championship.

McInnis is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (NCAA Division I).

Keith McInnis

Defence

Birthdate: Jan. 8, 2006

Hometown: Red Deer, AB

Height: 6'1

Weight: 195

Shoots: Left

2024-25 Team: Brooks Bandits (BCHL)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.