2025 NHL Draft Profile: Alex Weiermair

June 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Alex Weiermair joined the Portland Winterhawks after electing to leave the University of Denver. He made an instant impact, registering a goal and an assist in his Western Hockey League debut on December 7 against the Vancouver Giants.

Originally drafted by the Winterhawks in the U.S. Priority Draft in 2020, Weiermair saw a chance for increased ice time and an expanded role. He made the most of his opportunity by producing over a point-per-game with 21 goals, 25 assists, and 46 points in 41 games. His +13 rating was the highest amongst all Portland skaters.

Five times, the Los Angeles, California, native put up a pair of goals in a game, had his first three-point evening on February 17, and finished with 15 multi-point games.

Weiermair is a 200-foot player who contributes every shift and has a motor that never quits. He often earned praise for his relentless backchecking, forcing countless turnovers as he chased down opponents and stripped the puck away. Standing 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, Weiermair is hard to knock off the puck and presents a sturdy frame when competing for loose pucks around the net. He snaps his shot off quickly and can spot an open linemate with his remarkable vision.

Off the ice, Weiermair was relied upon heavily by the younger Winterhawks players, as he demonstrated his maturity, work ethic, and preparation and recovery skills.

In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, the right-shot forward elevated his play and helped lead Portland back to the Western Conference Championship series for the second-straight season. In 18 postseason games, Weiermair totaled ten goals, 13 assists, and 23 points. In 14 contests he picked up at least one point, and netted his first WHL hat trick in Game 3 against the Prince George Cougars.







