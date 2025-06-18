2025 NHL Draft Profile: Josh Zakreski

June 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Josh Zakreski had a standout 2024-25 campaign as he helped lead the Portland Winterhawks to back-to-back Western Conference Championship appearances.

His development has been on a consistent, upward trajectory since first arriving in the Rose City as a 16-year-old four years ago.

Standing 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native elevated his game in his 19-year-old season to set career-highs in goals (39), assists (31), and points (70). Additionally, he showcased his offensive prowess with 13 goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Winterhawks Head Coach Kyle Gustafson used the left-shot winger in a variety of situations due to his ability to read the play defensively and help shut down opposing teams' top point producers. His tenacity to win 50-50 pucks, battles along the wall, or chase down a forward on the backcheck, Zakreski possesses a 200-foot game.

Seventeen times during the year, he finished the game with multiple points, five times with three points, and netted two hat tricks.

He finished the regular season on a six-game point streak before contributing a point-per-game (11G, 7A) during the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Despite the Winterhawks falling in the Western Conference Championship series, Zakreski produced when the stakes were highest. He scored in all four games and finished with eight points (5G, 3A).

Zakreski wore a letter for the Winterhawks as an alternate captain due to his leadership qualities, which were often evident on the ice or in the locker room, helping over a dozen rookies find their footing in the WHL.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.