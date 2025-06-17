2025 NHL Draft Profile: Kayd Ruedig

June 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The 2025 NHL Draft takes place on June 27 and 28, where several Portland Winterhawks players are hopeful to hear their name called.

Kayd Ruedig came to the Portland Winterhawks via Humboldt, Saskatchewan, as a 17-year-old rookie.

The 5-foot-10, 168-pound right-shot defenseman joined a talented Hawks blue line and showed his offensive skillset and Hockey IQ by jumping up in the play when the time was right.

Ruedig registered an assist in his first three games of the 2024-25 season, with his first career goal coming against the Prince George Cougars on December 13. He also had two helpers for a memorable three-point evening.

In total, the smooth-skating rear guard finished his inaugural season with four goals and 18 assists in 64 regular-season games. Then, in the playoffs, Ruedig added a goal and two assists en route to the Winterhawks making it to back-to-back Western Conference Championships.

Ruedig is expected back in the Rose City, and he will take on a larger role, especially on the power play where his vision, shot, and passing ability shine bright.







