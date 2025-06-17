Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Riley Brown to Scholarship & Development Agreement

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2010-born forward Riley Brown has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Monument, Saskatchewan, Brown starred last season for the Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-15 Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). He earned Wenatchee's second selection in the recent WHL Prospects Draft, a second-round pick at 33 rd overall.

Brown brought outstanding offensive production to NAX this past season, with 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points in 33 regular-season contests. He also scored a pair of postseason goals, teaming up with Wenatchee first-round pick Kaden Miles to lead the school to the championship game at the CSSHL Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia. He posted 30 points last year for the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep team in CSSHL play as well, ranking fourth on the Hounds roster.

"The first thing you notice with Riley is how well he skates for a big young player. He has power and speed that allow him to separate from his check and create offense," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "The second thing you notice is his shot - he's a volume shooter who can score, a desirable trait for a winger with his speed, and has an ability to get open and finish in the offensive zone. He was a player used in all situations at NAX, and he has the ability to play on both sides of the puck, which will allow his game to grow in Wenatchee under Coach Nachbaur and his staff."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Riley Brown on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







