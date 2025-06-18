Randy Noble - 1961-2025

June 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers are saddened to learn of the passing of Randy Noble. Randy was a long time statistician and minor official for the Medicine Hat Tigers working games in both the Arena and at Co-op Place. His family also billeted a number of players over the years. Randy will be greatly missed around the rink by his fellow minor officials and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20th, 2025 at Co-op Place at 11:00am (doors open at 10:30am). For more information on Randy's Celebration of Life click here.

The Tigers organization would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Sandy and the entire Noble family as well as his friends.







