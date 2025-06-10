Gavin McKenna Named a Finalist for the CHL's 2024-25 David Branch Player of the Year

Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), and Jonathan Fauchon of the Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) have been named the three finalists for the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award, presented annually to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League.

The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL Most Outstanding Player), the Michel-Brière Trophy (QMJHL MVP), and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch, who was OHL Commissioner from 1979-2024 and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

The 2025 recipient will be announced and presented with the trophy at the CHL Awards ceremony on Friday, June 13, in downtown Toronto.

Past winners of the David Branch Player of the Year Award include Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins), Joe Sakic (Swift Current Broncos), Eric Lindros (Oshawa Generals), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Mitch Marner (London Knights), Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), and most recently Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors).

WHL Nominee - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers)

41G-88A, 129 PTS, +60 in 56 GP during the 2024-25 season

Named both the WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers made a significant leap in his second full WHL season. The 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, captured the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy in 2024-25, becoming the fourth player in Tigers history - and the first since Kris Russell in 2007 - to be named WHL Player of the Year.

McKenna was held off the scoresheet just three times all season and closed out the regular season with a remarkable 100 points (32G-68A) over a 40-game point streak. He extended that streak to 54 games during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, setting a modern CHL record (since 2000) for the longest point streak in a single season, spanning the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup.

In addition to his record-setting point streak, the 2024-25 season has been a breakout campaign for McKenna. The Medicine Hat Tigers forward finished third in CHL scoring with 129 points (41G-88A), trailing only Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (134 points) and Andrew Cristall of the Spokane Chiefs (132 points). His 88 assists led all skaters across both the WHL and CHL. Earlier this season, the 17-year-old reached the 200-point milestone in just his 118th career game, becoming the third-fastest WHL player to do so since 1996 - behind only Regina Pats alumnus and reigning NHL Rookie of the Year Connor Bedard (107 games) and Calgary Hitmen product Pavel Brendl (96 games).

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna has also already built an impressive international résumé, having won gold with Team Canada at both the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Following his 97-point rookie campaign in 2023-24, he was named to both the CHL's Third All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team.

OHL Nominee - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

62G-72A, 134 PTS, +45 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season

Having wrapped up his 2024-25 campaign with a staggering 62 goals and 72 assists for 134 points in 65 games, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit became the first player in Spirit franchise history to both lead the CHL in scoring and win the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player.

Over the past two decades, only seven CHL skaters have recorded more points in a single season than Michael Misa. The 2024 Memorial Cup champion finished the year with 134 points, tying him for eighth since 2005 alongside Oshawa Generals (OHL) alumnus John Tavares (2006-07) and Tri-City Americans (WHL) graduate Brendan Shinnimin (2011-12). Misa also scored 62 goals - more than any OHL player in their draft year since Patrick Kane netted the same total with the London Knights in 2006-07. Over the past 25 years, only Connor Bedard (71 goals in 2022-23 with the Regina Pats) and Sidney Crosby (66 goals in 2004-05 with Rimouski Océanic) have posted higher draft-year totals across the CHL.

By capturing the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL Most Outstanding Player), the Eddie Powers Trophy (OHL Leading Scorer), and the Bobby Smith Trophy (OHL Scholastic Player of the Year) all in the same season, the Saginaw Spirit captain became the first player to earn all three honours in a single year since Dave Simpson achieved the feat with the London Knights in 1981-82.

As he looks ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., is listed as the second-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings released on April 15th.

QMJHL Nominee - Jonathan Fauchon (Rimouski Océanic)

46G-57A, 103 PTS, +47 in 64 GP during the 2024-25 season

Jonathan Fauchon of the Rimouski Océanic delivered a standout performance throughout the 2024-25 season, finishing as the only player in the QMJHL to surpass the 100-point mark. The 21-year-old from Lévis, Québec, was recognised as the league's most valuable player, becoming the first Océanic skater to win the Michel-Brière Trophy since Alexis Lafrenière earned the honour in back-to-back seasons five years ago.

Fauchon also claimed the Jean-Béliveau Trophy as the QMJHL's top scorer, registering 103 points (46 goals, 57 assists) in 64 regular-season games. His offensive output placed him 14 points ahead of the next closest competitor, Justin Carbonneau (89 points), further underscoring his strong campaign.

Acquired by Rimouski from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in late December, Fauchon made an immediate impact and etched his name into the record books. He became just the 18th player in QMJHL history to record 50 or more points with two different teams in the same season - contributing 50 points with the Armada and 53 with the Océanic.

Fauchon is one of just four Rimouski Océanic players in QMJHL history to be awarded the Michel-Brière Trophy as the league MVP, joining Lafrenière (2018-19 & 2019-20), Sidney Crosby (2003-04 & 2004-05), and Brad Richards (1999-2000).







