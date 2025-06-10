Springwood Elementary Wins Top Prize in Spirit of Healthy Kids Program

Prince George, BC - Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, the Prince George Cougars, and Northern Health are proud to announce the winners of the 2024-2025 Spirit of Healthy Kids program, a regional initiative that encourages students to lead active, healthy lives. On June 10, Springwood Elementary in Prince George was awarded the program's top prize of a $5,000 grant to kickstart a new garden and greenhouse project, promoting hands-on learning about nutrition and sustainability. The Prince George Cougars visited the school to celebrate the win and personally present the award, bringing energy and excitement to the students and staff.

In addition to Springwood Elementary, five other schools across Northern BC each received $1,000 for their inspiring contributions to healthy living: Suwilaawks Community School (Terrace) for a vibrant Colour Walk Challenge, Ecole La Grande-Ourse (Smithers) for their "Read to Trees" outdoor literacy adventure, Westwood Elementary (Prince George) for student-led leadership on wellness, Voyageur Elementary (Quesnel) for their healthy snack charting and traditional food education, and Kilidala Elementary (Kitimat) for their focus on healthy snacks and physical activity. Altogether, 3,533 students registered for this year's program, an

incredible turnout that reflects the energy and commitment of schools across the region.

The Spirit of Healthy Kids program is a powerful partnership between the Prince George Cougars, Spirit of the North healthcare Foundation, and Northern Health, focused on empowering children to live well through fun, school-led initiatives and mentorship opportunities.

