Exciting Times Ahead for New Prince George Cougar Jack Finnegan

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - It's an exciting time for newly signed Prince George Cougars forward Jack Finnegan. The Fort Bragg, North Carolina product signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement just two weeks ago and is eager to get started.

"I'm so excited to get up there," said Finnegan. "After signing, it was a pretty unreal feeling."

Finnegan was listed by the Cougars' scouting staff after going undrafted in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. "I was listed in December after having some great conversations with Bob [Simmonds]," Finnegan said. "That came shortly after the NCAA rule changes. I talked it over a lot with my advisor and family, and I didn't hesitate. I'm really excited to be coached by Coach Lamb and the entire staff in Prince George." Finnegan owns an NCAA Scholarship to the University of Miami (Ohio).

Finnegan also expressed his enthusiasm about the team's passionate fan base and the atmosphere in Prince George. "Just watching their playoff games-the energy in the building was amazing," he added. "The facilities look incredible too. It just feels like a perfect fit."

Though born in Fort Bragg, NC, Finnegan spent 11 years living in the United Arab Emirates before moving to Minnesota with his family. Hockey has always been part of his life.

"My dad played college hockey, and my older brother plays too, so it was kind of in our blood," Finnegan explained. "Getting into the game was a no-brainer."

Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds describes Finnegan as a hard-nosed, competitive player who brings size and grit. "I expect Jack to become a fan favourite," said Simmonds. "He's big, strong, and competes hard. He reminds me a bit of Aiden Foster in his style of play."

Finnegan models his game after NHL power forwards Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals) and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), bringing a tough, physical edge to his game that fans will appreciate.







