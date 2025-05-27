Blazers Sign First Round Pick, Forward Teagen Bouchard
May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2010-born forward Teagen Bouchard to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Bouchard was selected by the Blazers in the 1 st round, 14 th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
Bouchard is from Falher, AB and played the 2024-25 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team in the CSSHL. The 5'7" and 162lb right shot center had 21 goals, 40 assists and 61 points in 30 games.
"We would like to welcome Teagen and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Teagen is a tenacious right shot center that was one of the top scorers on his team. We look forward to watching Teagen's game continue to grow and are excited to be a part of his future hockey development in Kamloops."
Bouchard attended development camp in Kamloops this past weekend. He is the second player to sign with the Blazers from the 2010-born draft class as he joins fellow first round pick defenseman Matteo Ferreira.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Miller Commits to Canisius University in NCAA - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Exciting Times Ahead for New Prince George Cougar Jack Finnegan - Prince George Cougars
- Blazers Sign First Round Pick, Forward Teagen Bouchard - Kamloops Blazers
- Game Preview: Memorial Cup - Game 3 vs London Knights - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kamloops Blazers Stories
- Blazers Sign First Round Pick, Forward Teagen Bouchard
- Kamloops Blazers to Host 2025 Development Camp this Weekend
- Kamloops Blazers Announce Don Hay Will Not Return as Associate Coach
- Blazers Sign Defenseman Liam Kilfoil
- Behm and Lafreniere on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings