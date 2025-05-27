Blazers Sign First Round Pick, Forward Teagen Bouchard

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2010-born forward Teagen Bouchard to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Bouchard was selected by the Blazers in the 1 st round, 14 th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Bouchard is from Falher, AB and played the 2024-25 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team in the CSSHL. The 5'7" and 162lb right shot center had 21 goals, 40 assists and 61 points in 30 games.

"We would like to welcome Teagen and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Teagen is a tenacious right shot center that was one of the top scorers on his team. We look forward to watching Teagen's game continue to grow and are excited to be a part of his future hockey development in Kamloops."

Bouchard attended development camp in Kamloops this past weekend. He is the second player to sign with the Blazers from the 2010-born draft class as he joins fellow first round pick defenseman Matteo Ferreira.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.