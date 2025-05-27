Tyson Jugnauth Signs NHL Contract with Seattle Kraken

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce today that defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League.

Jugnauth, 21, led all WHL defensemen in 2024-25 with 89 points (13 goals, 76 assists) during the regular season.

He then helped the Winterhawks to back-to-back Western Conference Championship series appearances with 33 points (4 goals, 29 assists) in 18 games, which is the most amongst WHL defensemen. In franchise history, only Keith Brown in 1978-79 had as many points in a single playoffs as Jugnauth.

He left the University of Wisconsin to join the WHL after scoring 17 points (five goals, twelve assists) in 45 games. The Winterhawks acquired his WHL playing rights from the Kamloops Blazers on December 7, 2023.

The match was perfect, and Jugnauth flourished in Portland.

One year after arriving in the Rose City, Jugnauth registered six assists against the Vancouver Giants on December 7, 2024. This marked only the second time since 1996-97 that a WHL defender has racked up six assists in a regular-season match, and first since Denton Mateychuk, who pulled it off on March 19, 2022.

Under the coaching of Mike Johnston in 2023-24 and Kyle Gustafson in 2024-25, the 100th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft finished his time in Portland with 130 points (20 goals, 110 assists) in 106 games. Jugnauth's 49 career playoff points are second all-time among Winterhawks defensemen.

The Kelowna, British Columbia, native collected multiple league awards this year, being named to the WHL Western Conference All-Star Team and receiving the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for the WHL Defenseman of the Year.







