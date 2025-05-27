Miller Commits to Canisius University in NCAA
May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Canisius University announced today that 2005-born forward Cole Miller has committed to their team for the 2025/2026 season.
Miller, an Edmonton local, played all 68 games this year with the Oil Kings, scoring 18 goals and adding 15 assists for 33 points.
Traded to Edmonton ahead of the 2021/2022 season, Miller played in 244 regular season games with the Oil Kings, tallying 88 points. He also played in 21 playoff games during his tenure and was part of the 2022 WHL Championship squad.
Miller began his career in Lethbridge with the Hurricanes, tallying one goal in 2020/2021.
The Oil Kings would like to thank Cole for his time with the organization and wish him the best moving forward.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Miller Commits to Canisius University in NCAA - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Exciting Times Ahead for New Prince George Cougar Jack Finnegan - Prince George Cougars
- Blazers Sign First Round Pick, Forward Teagen Bouchard - Kamloops Blazers
- Game Preview: Memorial Cup - Game 3 vs London Knights - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Miller Commits to Canisius University in NCAA
- Oil Kings Sign Andrew O'Neill to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans Partner for 2025 Development Camp
- Oil Kings Graduate Roersma Commits to Alaska Fairbanks
- Fiddler Reflects on Bronze Medal at World Under-18 Championships