Miller Commits to Canisius University in NCAA

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Canisius University announced today that 2005-born forward Cole Miller has committed to their team for the 2025/2026 season.

Miller, an Edmonton local, played all 68 games this year with the Oil Kings, scoring 18 goals and adding 15 assists for 33 points.

Traded to Edmonton ahead of the 2021/2022 season, Miller played in 244 regular season games with the Oil Kings, tallying 88 points. He also played in 21 playoff games during his tenure and was part of the 2022 WHL Championship squad.

Miller began his career in Lethbridge with the Hurricanes, tallying one goal in 2020/2021.

The Oil Kings would like to thank Cole for his time with the organization and wish him the best moving forward.







