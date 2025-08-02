Ta'amu Earns Spot on Team U.S.A. Roster for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Edmonton Oil Kings Defenceman Noa Ta'amu will dawn the stars and stripes at this summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 17-year-old a spot after a strong showing at the National 17 Boys Festival hosted by USA Hockey as part of the evaluation process for the Under-18 Select Roster, as well as the Selection Camp.

Ta'amu is headed into his second WHL season after playing in 43 games as a 16-year-old. He scored one goal and added five assists for six points and had a +4 rating.

