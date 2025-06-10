Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of U.S. Priority Draft Selection Mintenko to Scholarship & Development Agreement

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2010-born forward Jake Mintenko has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mintenko was selected by the Wild in the first round of last month's U.S. Priority Draft and follows second-round Prospect Draft selection Kingsley MacLellan in signing with the club from Wenatchee's draft class last month.

Prior to going 10 th overall in the U.S. Priority Draft, Mintenko finished his second season with the Colorado Rampage AAA program, and made a strong impression with his scoring ability, notching 76 points in 50 games at the 14-and-under level. His 2024-25 production more than kept pace with his 2023-24 marks, posting 71 points in 43 games against 13-year-old competition. He also recently earned an invitation to USA Hockey's National 15-Year-Old Development Camp, set for next month in Amherst, New York.

"Jake is a player we had our eye on since the start of the season. We feel fortunate to have been able to obtain his rights in the draft," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He has the combination of sense, size and compete that we are looking to build our program on. Jake comes from a very athletic family, and is a player whose development will benefit greatly from playing under our coaching staff here in Wenatchee."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Jake Mintenko on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him once again to the Wild family.







