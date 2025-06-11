Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of First-Round Pick Miles to Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2010-born forward Kalen Miles has signed his Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Miles starred last season for the Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-15 Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). He earned Wenatchee's first selection in the recent WHL Prospects Draft, a first-round pick at 10 th overall.

Miles excelled in his second season of CSSHL play, suiting up in 36 regular-season games for NAX and using his size and net-front strength to deliver 57 points. He also stepped up for two games with the school's U18 team. He was at his best in the biggest moments, putting up four goals and five assists in five games at the CSSHL Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia. He led his team to a runner-up finish, and scored two goals in the final, a tightly-contested battle against Delta Hockey Academy

"From our earliest evaluations of Kalen, he was a player we had circled as the prototypical centerman we want to develop here in Wenatchee," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "You can't ignore his size and range, but what is also exciting is the maturity in his game. He is a very responsible center in his own end, supporting defensemen defensively, but also prepared to support the puck on the breakout. In the offensive zone, his net presence is one of his best attributes - that shows in his deflections, rebounds, and constantly battling for position. We are looking forward to seeing his development under Coach Nachbaur and his staff."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Kalen Miles on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







