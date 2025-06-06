Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Blake Vanek to Scholarship & Development Agreement

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born forward Blake Vanek has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Vanek's signing follows his acquisition from the Vancouver Giants in a trade-deadline deal this past January.

Vanek joined recent Wild signee Cal Conway in leading the Stillwater High School Ponies to Minnesota's state high school championship game this spring, racking up 22 goals and 31 assists in 29 contests, and posting points in 17 of his final 19 outings. He also earned recognition as one of the Ponies' alternate captains this season, in his third year of varsity play. His 53 points ranked fourth on the roster, as Stillwater reached the Class AA state tournament for the first time in nine years, and nearly earned its first-ever state title. He finishes his varsity career with 114 points in 79 Minnesota State High School League games.

2025-26 is set to be his first full season of junior play, but Vanek did step in for nine appearances with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel this past year, scoring four goals and adding an assist. He also earned six appearances with the U.S. National Team Development Program's Under-18 squad, picking up an assist along the way. His strong finish at the high school level and USHL experience helped him nail down a spot on the final National Hockey League Central Scouting rankings, slotted at 146 th among draft-eligible North American skaters.

"Blake was a player we obtained in a transaction involving Kenta Isogai. He was a player we wanted to have in our organization due to his innate athleticism, game sense, and ability to produce offensively," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "We think he will flourish under Coach Nachbaur and his staff as he rounds out his game and becomes a more complete player."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Blake Vanek on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him once again to the Wild family.







