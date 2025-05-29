Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Rui Han to Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born forward Rui Han has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of San Diego, California, Han played last season for Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and appeared in the AAA ranks with the Neponset Valley River Rats. He was originally the Victoria Royals' first-round selection in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, at seventh overall.

"Rui is a strong skating forward with good offensive instincts, and plays with a good deal of compete," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "We believe his game is suited for the WHL, and are excited for the opportunity for him to learn from our coaching staff and develop into a productive player in the league."

Last season, the future Yale University Bulldog and former Los Angeles Jr. King posted 37 points as a senior at Phillips Academy in 30 games, leading the school to a New England prep-school championship. It was his second season in Andover, notching 21 points for Phillips during the 2023-24 campaign. He also made 26 appearances for Neponset Valley, picking up 20 points along the way.

Han is no stranger to the Western Hockey League or the region, making his first WHL appearances as an Affiliate Player during the final weekend of Wenatchee's 2024-25 season and posting his first two shots on goal in the league. He also played two seasons for St. George's School in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), spending time with their Under-15, Under-17 and Under-18 teams from 2021 to 2023. He highlighted his time at St. George's with seven goals and nine points during the latter of those two seasons, plus a goal in three games at the CSSHL Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Rui Han on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him once again to the Wild family.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2025

Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Rui Han to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.