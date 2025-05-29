Blades Ink Skilled 2008-Born Forward Ben Bowtell

May 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of 2008-born forward Benjamin Bowtell to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Yorkton, SK native was drafted by the Blades in the sixth round (131st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

"I am very excited and proud to join the Blades organization," said Bowtell, "I grew up 3 hours down the road in Yorkton, so to now be a part of the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades is really special. I cannot wait to get started in the fall."

The 16-year-old forward scored 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 35 games with Canadian Sport School Hockey League's (CSSHL) RINK HA Kelowna U18 Prep this season. Bowtell led the CSSHL U18 Prep Division 1 playoffs in scoring with 12 points (7G, 5A) in 5 games, leading RHA Kelowna to the league championship.

"Ben is a very intelligent and skilled player in all three zones of the ice," said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "He plays a highly competitive style that doesn't cheat the game and has a significant amount of offensive vision that allows him to produce numbers on top of that. He's had a fantastic couple of years of development at RHA Kelowna, culminating with the CSSHL Playoffs this past year where he was the best player in the U18 Prep tournament. We believe he's ready to step in next season and start contributing meaningfully to our team en route to a very high ceiling as a player over the next few years."

The Blades are excited to welcome the Bowtell family to the organization and look forward to working with Ben on the next step in his hockey career.







