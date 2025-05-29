Silvertips Sign Second-Round Pick Owen Murray to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have inked second-round pick Owen Murray to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super pumped to be joining the Silvertips," commented Murray. "It's honestly such a cool opportunity to be a part of a team like this. I'm really excited to hit the ice, work hard and keep getting better with the help of my teammates and coaches. Can't wait to see what's ahead and give it everything I've got."

Murray, a '10-born Winnipeg, MB native, was selected with the 31st-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-8, 158-pound forward posted 44 goals and 64 assists for 108 points in 32 games with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Gold. He logged an additional 29 points in 12 playoff games, helping lead the Bruins to a WAAA U15 Championship.

"Owen's tenacity, smarts and creativity makes him a perfect fit as a Silvertip," general manager Mike Fraser said. "We look forward to his future in Everett and our staff is excited to see him at his first training camp in August."

"Owen is a talented forward who can find the back of the net," noted director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "He makes plays and competes hard at both ends of the ice. We look forward to having him in Everett for camp and getting to work with his development."

Owen Murray is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







