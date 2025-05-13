Silvertips Sign Forward Hunter Rudolph to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed forward Hunter Rudolph to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super excited to officially join the Everett Silvertips organization," said Rudolph. "This is a big step in my journey, and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity. I want to thank the entire Silvertips staff for believing in me, as well as my teammates, advisor and coaches for their support in helping me reach this point. I can't wait to get on the ice at AOTW Arena and play in front of the best fans in the Dub."

Rudolph, an '08-born West Fargo, ND native, spent the 2024-25 season with Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA where he led the team in scoring with 45 goals and 45 assists for 90 points in 52 games played. He was named to the USA Hockey Selects U16 tournament, where he posted four points in five games. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound center recorded 27 goals and 30 assists in 51 games in 2023-24 with Northstar's 16U team.

"Hunter plays the game with a lot of pace and tenacity," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We added him to our protected list early in the 2024-25 season and have been impressed with his progress and development since then. He will fit in well with our style of play and we look forward to seeing him at training camp in August."

Rudolph is committed to play NCAA Division-I at St. Cloud State University at the conclusion of his WHL tenure.







