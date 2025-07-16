Silvertips Sign Import First-Rounder Matias Vanhanen

July 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett Silvertips have signed first-round CHL Import Draft pick Matias Vanhanen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Vanhanen, an '07-born Nokia, Finland native, was selected 31st-overall on Jul. 2. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with HIFK U20, where he posted 17 goals and 30 assists over 42 games played and won league Rookie of the Year honors. He notched three points in four Hlinka Gretzky games in 2024, and five points in five games at the 2025 U18 World Championship.

Vanhanen earned a five-game call-up to HIFK's pro team in December.

"Matias Vanhanen is a forward with high puck control and skating skills," commented Silvertips European scout Alessandro Benin. "He is able to make good decisions with the puck. He established himself as a top-six forward with the U18 Finnish national team in just his first year with them, and has experience with one of the best professional teams in Europe." "Our conversations with Matias and his family have been extremely positive since the CHL Import Draft," said general manager Mike Fraser. "He's excited to put on the Silvertips jersey very soon. He will be a great addition to our solid core of forwards we have returning for this coming season." He finished as a league runner-up at the U18 level in 2023-24 with HIFK, notching 12 goals and 25 assists over 44 games played. Vanhanen is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







