Blazers Sign Import Goaltender Ivans Kufterins

July 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2007-born import goaltender Ivans Kufterins to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Kufterins was selected by the Blazers in the 1 st round, 13 th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft earlier this month.

Kufterins is from Riga, Latvia and stands at 6'2" and 170lbs. He has played for HS Riga program for the past four seasons. In the 2024-2025 season he played in Latvia's pro league where he suited up in 25 games and had a .891 save percentage and 4.17 goals against average.

The 18-year-old also was the starting goaltender for Latvia at the 2025 Under-18 World Championships in Texas where he finished with a 1-4-0-0 record in five games.

"We would like to welcome Ivans to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development over the next few seasons."

