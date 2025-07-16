Prospect Profile: Ryan Gibbs

Growing up in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Ryan Gibbs was practically destined to love the game of hockey.

Even before he set foot on the ice, his passion for the game was already brewing.

"I remember for my second birthday my uncle got me some mini stick nets," he said. "I loved playing mini sticks with my dad and he had the thought that I would probably like hockey, and as soon as I stepped onto the ice, I just loved it."

Gibbs says he has fond memories of skating at the Wally Boshuck Arena in Moose Jaw, and how when he first started skating, he only knew how to move with one foot, while his coaches implored him to try to use both.

The Moose Jaw Warriors have been a staple in that community since 1980, and their impact on a young Ryan Gibbs helped ignite his drive to one day be a WHL player.

"I loved going to those games when I was younger," he said. "I remember watching guys like Brayden Point, Morgan Reilly and Brett Howden. I idolized the WHL, and it was always where I wanted to go."

Gibbs' WHL draft year in 2022-23 saw him nearly quadruple his point production from the year before as he went from 17 points (8-9-17) to 63 points (37-26-63) with the U15 Moose Jaw Warriors.

He says it was a combination of factors that led him to having a strong season.

"The first year was a tough one, lots of guys went to Prairie Hockey Academy to play there," he said. "Going into that second year we had a good team, good players and a good coach. Everything there really helped me grow as a player both on and off the ice."

With it being his draft year, Gibbs says he felt pressure to perform but was happy with the results that came.

On draft day Gibbs was keeping track of how the draft was playing out, but didn't see his name called as the draft reached the later rounds.

"I remember sitting around with my friends hoping to see my name called," he said. "The afternoon came, and I still hadn't gotten drafted yet, which was fine, I know getting drafted isn't the end of the world. I was working out with my classmates and when I got home one of my friends messaged me saying I got drafted. It really meant a lot to me."

The Americans drafted Gibbs in the 10th round with the 211th overall pick.

Born and raised in Moose Jaw, Gibbs has played in the Canadian Prairies for essentially his entire life. Despite that, being drafted by a U.S. Division team was something that excited him.

"I was really excited, honestly," he said. "If I got drafted, I was kind of hoping it wouldn't be that close to home so that way I could experience something completely different. I want to see new rinks and new places."

Gibbs made his way down to the Tri-Cities for his first training camp in the Fall of 2023, and says he had his "Welcome to the WHL" moment very early in that camp.

"It was a really good steppingstone for what I should expect coming to the WHL," he said. "I remember playing against Lukas Dragicevic and he hit me pretty hard one time, and at that moment I just knew that this is how it's going to be, and this is what I should expect if I was ever going to play in the WHL."

Jumping to the U18 Moose Jaw Warriors for the 2023-24 season, Gibbs posted 25 points (5-20-25) in his first year of U18. He said it was an adjustment playing against players who were older than him, because he never had before, while also playing further down the lineup than he had in his draft year.

It's clear Gibbs put in work over the summer in 2024 as he suited up for another season with the U18 Moose Jaw Warriors and nearly tripled his point total with 71 (36-35-71) during the 2024-25 season. He was named to the Saskatchewan U18 League First All-Star Team for his efforts.

Gibbs says the biggest factor was the belief in himself that he could be an impact player.

"I think the big thing was confidence," he said. "I knew my coach would play me to my ability and once he really started to believe in me, I think I was able to turn that into production on the ice."

The Americans also kept close tabs on him throughout the year, culminating with signing him to a Scholarship and Development Agreement in February.

"I got a phone call from Roy Stasiuk (Americans assistant GM) and he said the team wanted to sign me and wanted me to be part of the team," he recalled. "It meant a lot to me because I knew that hard work would pay off and that I should never doubt myself. I know I was a late-round draft pick and on the verge of being disappointed and not as confident in myself. Once I signed, it meant the world to me."

While Gibbs is proud of the work he put in to earn that contract from the Americans, he knows it doesn't guarantee anything and that he needs to continue to work just as hard.

"It was definitely a confidence boost for me," he said. "But I said to myself just because I'm signed that doesn't mean I'm on the team or anything. I know I still have to earn my spot and earn my role on the team."

After a strong regular season where the Warriors finished second in the league at 32-9-3, they had to battle through adversity on their way to the league championship.

"That run was some of the most fun I've ever had playing hockey," Gibbs said. "We were down 2-1 to Estevan in the first round, down 2-0 to Swift Current in the second round and pulled off a reverse sweep to get to the final. The fans in Moose Jaw were awesome for our home games. In the final against Regina, we had to play in Assiniboia because there was World Curling Championships in Moose Jaw. Those fans were out there supporting us too."

The Warriors came up short in the league final falling in three games to the Regina Pat Canadians, the team that featured the first overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in Maddox Schultz.

Now a signed prospect of the Americans, and ready for his third training camp with the team, Gibbs says he's prepared to show the organization that he belongs on the opening night roster when he comes to Kennewick in August.

"My mindset is that I still have to earn my spot," he said. "I think I'm coming in as a bit of an underdog. There might be a lot of people who don't really know who I am, so I have to show them who I am as a player. I think I'm a good two-way forward. I believe I have a high IQ and am a strong playmaker and can capitalize on my opportunities."







