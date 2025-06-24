2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers will play five WHL preseason games in September before their home opener on Saturday, September 20th.

The Blazers will be home for three preseason games on Wednesday, September 3rd vs. Vancouver, Friday, September 5th vs. Kelowna and on Friday, September 12th vs. Prince George. All games will be at the Sandman Centre with a 7:00pm start time.

The Blazers will be on the road for two WHL preseason games as they are in Kelowna on Saturday, September 6 and in Quesnel to play Prince George on Saturday, September 13th.

Tickets for all three preseason games will go on sale soon.

Kamloops Blazers WHL Preseason Schedule

Wednesday, September 3rd vs. Vancouver Giants at 7:00pm, Sandman

Friday, September 5th vs. Kelowna Rockets at 7:00pm, Sandman Centre

Saturday, September 6th at Kelowna Rockets at 6:05pm, Prospera Place

Friday, September 12th vs. Prince George Cougars at 7:00pm, Sandman Centre

Saturday, September 13th at Prince George at 5:00pm, Quesnel - West Fraser Centre

For ticketing information, please contact Jim, Stacy or Missy at 250-828-1144 or by email at jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com or mcederholm@blazerhockey.com.







