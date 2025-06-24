2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers will play five WHL preseason games in September before their home opener on Saturday, September 20th.
The Blazers will be home for three preseason games on Wednesday, September 3rd vs. Vancouver, Friday, September 5th vs. Kelowna and on Friday, September 12th vs. Prince George. All games will be at the Sandman Centre with a 7:00pm start time.
The Blazers will be on the road for two WHL preseason games as they are in Kelowna on Saturday, September 6 and in Quesnel to play Prince George on Saturday, September 13th.
Tickets for all three preseason games will go on sale soon.
Kamloops Blazers WHL Preseason Schedule
Wednesday, September 3rd vs. Vancouver Giants at 7:00pm, Sandman
Friday, September 5th vs. Kelowna Rockets at 7:00pm, Sandman Centre
Saturday, September 6th at Kelowna Rockets at 6:05pm, Prospera Place
Friday, September 12th vs. Prince George Cougars at 7:00pm, Sandman Centre
Saturday, September 13th at Prince George at 5:00pm, Quesnel - West Fraser Centre
For ticketing information, please contact Jim, Stacy or Missy at 250-828-1144 or by email at jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com or mcederholm@blazerhockey.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Alumni Nielsen, Sasaki Help Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup - Vancouver Giants
- Dean DeSilva Departs Silvertips for Coaching Opportunity - Everett Silvertips
- 2025-2026 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- 2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled - Kamloops Blazers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Brayden Gregg to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2025-26 Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Release Full 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Unveil Schedule for 2025-26 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Introduce "6 p.m. Saturdays" for 2025-26 Regular Season - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Unveil Full 68-Game Regular Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule as Memorial Cup Countdown Begins - Kelowna Rockets
- Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Alan Millar Named General Manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence - Regina Pats
- Pats Announce Hockey Ops Changes: Derkatch Named 21st GM in Team History Following Millar's Departure - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kamloops Blazers Stories
- 2025-2026 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released
- 2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled
- Kamloops Blazers Release Home Opener Date - Saturday, September 20
- Blazers Sign Second Round Pick, Forward Brady Ondrus
- Blazers Sign First Round Pick, Forward Teagen Bouchard