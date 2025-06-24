Dean DeSilva Departs Silvertips for Coaching Opportunity
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips assistant coach Dean DeSilva has officially departed the organization to pursue another coaching opportunity.
DeSilva, hired in 2021, worked with Silvertips forwards and power play units focusing on skill development, face offs and video breakdown as well as pre-scout of opponents. Over the four seasons that DeSilva has worked with the forward corps, Everett has set two new franchise records for goals scored as a team- 280 in '21-22 and 296 in '23-24. The team has won two U.S. Division titles and the '24-25 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL.
Coach DeSilva was also an outspoken advocate for several organizational initiatives, including but not limited to support for Pink the Rink night as a cancer survivor, volunteering to serve as a guest instructor for local Scout troops, and coordinating player appearances at schools and other community events.
The organization would like to cordially thank Coach DeSilva for his four years of tireless dedication and invaluable contributions to the organization and the city. Tips to begin coaching search
The Everett Silvertips are now opening their search for an assistant coach. Coaching experience at the junior level or higher is an asset, with desired extensive experience in video using Hudl, InStat, SportCode, Sport Logiq or other related software. Coach will be responsible for pre-scout video packages with a history of coordinating and implementing special teams, particularly the powerplay. Playing experience is considered an asset. Inquiries and applications can be directed to the attention of general manager Mike Fraser.
