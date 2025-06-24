Giants Release Full 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today their full 68-game schedule for their 25th anniversary season.
As was previously announced, the Giants will begin the 2025-26 regular season on home ice against the Penticton Vees on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m.
The team's Saskatchewan road trip - the longest road trip of the season - will take place in October, with the G-Men starting in Swift Current on October 3, and wrapping up in Regina on October 11, with stops in Moose Jaw (Oct. 4), Saskatoon (Oct. 7), Prince Albert (Oct. 8) and Brandon (Oct. 10) in between.
The longest homestand for the Giants will be five games in late January and early February, when they face Kelowna (Jan. 31), Red Deer (Feb. 1), Spokane (Feb. 6), Kamloops (Feb. 7) and Penticton (Feb. 13) all at the LEC.
The regular season will wrap up at home on Saturday, March 21 against Kamloops.
NOTEWORTHY HOME DATES
Saturday, September 20, 2025: 25th Anniversary Home Opener vs. Penticton (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, October 19, 2025: First and Only Home Game vs. defending champion Medicine Hat Tigers (4:00 p.m.)
Sunday, October 26, 2025: Trick or Suite Night vs. Kamloops (4:00 p.m.)
Saturday, December 13, 2025: Teddy Bear Toss vs. Victoria (7:00 p.m.)
Monday, February 16, 2026: Family Day Matinee vs. Seattle (2:00 p.m.)
Saturday, March 21, 2026: Fan Appreciation Night (Final Home Game) vs. Kamloops (7:00 p.m.)
This season, the G-Men have 10 Friday games, 12 Saturday games and eight Sunday games taking place at the LEC. There will be two Monday home games (November 10 and February 16 - Family Day), one Tuesday home game (December 30 vs. Calgary) and one Wednesday home game (Nov. 19 vs. Lethbridge).
HOME GAMES BY MONTH
September - 2
October - 4
November - 7
December - 6
January - 5
February - 7
March - 3
HOME GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK
Monday - 2
Tuesday - 1
Wednesday - 1
Friday - 10
Saturday - 12
Sunday - 8
The 2026 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin Friday, March 27, 2026, culminating with the 2026 WHL Championship Series from Friday, May 8, through Monday, May 18.
The 2026 Memorial Cup will be hosted in Kelowna, B.C., by the WHL's Kelowna Rockets from Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 31, 2026. Games, dates, locations, and times are all subject to change.
Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.
