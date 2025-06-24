Giants Alumni Nielsen, Sasaki Help Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup

Tristen Nielsen with the Vancouver Giants

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are proud to recognize a pair of alumni that helped the Abbotsford Canucks win their first ever Calder Cup Championship on Monday night: former player Tristen Nielsen and former equipment manager Shingo Sasaki.

Nielsen, 25, was nearly a point-per-game player for the Giants in his three seasons with the club from 2018-21, registering 132 points in 135 regular season games. He was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Hitmen in October of 2018. Nielsen led the Giants in scoring in the 2019-20 season with 65 points, including 30 goals.

When his 241-game WHL career came to an end following the 2021 bubble season, Nielsen signed his first professional contract with the Abby Canucks and has played for them for the last four seasons. He has produced 115 points in 231 career AHL games to date.

Nielsen tallied five goals and four assists for nine points in 24 playoff games for the Canucks during their Championship run.

Sasaki, 44, was the Giants equipment manager for eight seasons. Just like Nielsen, Sasaki joined Abbotsford for their first season in 2021-22, where he has worked as the assistant equipment manager ever since.

During his tenure with the G-Men, Sasaki worked 524 career regular season games and an additional 33 playoff games.

He also captured a pair of silver medals while representing Japan internationally at both the U18 WJC (D1B) and the World Championships (D1B). In 2018, he represented Team WHL during the Canada Russia Series.

