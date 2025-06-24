Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2025-26 Season

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the home and away schedule for the 2025-26 season. Please be advised that all dates, opponents, and times are subject to change.

The dates for the 2025-26 season are as follows, with home game dates in bold:

September:

September 20 vs Tri-City

September 26 at Kamloops

September 27 at Kamloops

October:

October 3 vs Kamloops

October 4 at Penticton

October 10 at Kelowna

October 11 vs Spokane

October 12 at Wenatchee

October 17 vs Prince George

October 18 vs Wenatchee

October 24 at Prince George

October 25 at Prince George

October 31 vs Saskatoon

November:

November 1 vs Prince George

November 7 at Penticton

November 8 vs Vancouver

November 11 vs Wenatchee

November 14 vs Prince Albert

November 21 vs Victoria

November 22 vs Regina

November 26 vs Swift Current

November 28 at Victoria

November 30 at Victoria

December:

December 5 vs Kelowna

December 6 at Portland

December 7 vs Spokane December 12 vs Penticton

December 14 at Tri-City

December 16 vs Wenatchee

December 19 vs Kamloops

December 27 vs Everett

December 28 at Everett

December 31 at Wenatchee

January:

January 3 at Red Deer

January 4 at Edmonton

January 7 at Lethbridge

January 9 at Medicine Hat

January 10 at Calgary

January 16 vs Moose Jaw

January 17 vs Portland

January 18 at Wenatchee

January 23 vs Kelowna

January 24 at Everett

January 27 vs Brandon

January 31 vs Everett

February:

February 1 vs Penticton

February 6 vs Portland

February 7 at Portland

February 10 at Spokane

February 13 vs Tri-City

February 14 at Tri-City

February 16 at Vancouver

February 20 vs Portland

February 21 at Everett

February 22 at Portland

February 25 at Kelowna

February 27 at Vancouver

February 28 vs Everett

March:

March 3 at Kamloops

March 6 at Tri-City

March 7 vs Tri-City

March 10 vs Victoria

March 13 at Spokane

March 14 vs Portland

March 15 vs Vancouver

March 20 vs Spokane

March 21 at Portland

March 22 at Spokane

* Dates and opponents are subject to change*

Season Tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season!







