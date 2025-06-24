Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2025-26 Season
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the home and away schedule for the 2025-26 season. Please be advised that all dates, opponents, and times are subject to change.
The dates for the 2025-26 season are as follows, with home game dates in bold:
September:
September 20 vs Tri-City
September 26 at Kamloops
September 27 at Kamloops
October:
October 3 vs Kamloops
October 4 at Penticton
October 10 at Kelowna
October 11 vs Spokane
October 12 at Wenatchee
October 17 vs Prince George
October 18 vs Wenatchee
October 24 at Prince George
October 25 at Prince George
October 31 vs Saskatoon
November:
November 1 vs Prince George
November 7 at Penticton
November 8 vs Vancouver
November 11 vs Wenatchee
November 14 vs Prince Albert
November 21 vs Victoria
November 22 vs Regina
November 26 vs Swift Current
November 28 at Victoria
November 30 at Victoria
December:
December 5 vs Kelowna
December 6 at Portland
December 7 vs Spokane December 12 vs Penticton
December 14 at Tri-City
December 16 vs Wenatchee
December 19 vs Kamloops
December 27 vs Everett
December 28 at Everett
December 31 at Wenatchee
January:
January 3 at Red Deer
January 4 at Edmonton
January 7 at Lethbridge
January 9 at Medicine Hat
January 10 at Calgary
January 16 vs Moose Jaw
January 17 vs Portland
January 18 at Wenatchee
January 23 vs Kelowna
January 24 at Everett
January 27 vs Brandon
January 31 vs Everett
February:
February 1 vs Penticton
February 6 vs Portland
February 7 at Portland
February 10 at Spokane
February 13 vs Tri-City
February 14 at Tri-City
February 16 at Vancouver
February 20 vs Portland
February 21 at Everett
February 22 at Portland
February 25 at Kelowna
February 27 at Vancouver
February 28 vs Everett
March:
March 3 at Kamloops
March 6 at Tri-City
March 7 vs Tri-City
March 10 vs Victoria
March 13 at Spokane
March 14 vs Portland
March 15 vs Vancouver
March 20 vs Spokane
March 21 at Portland
March 22 at Spokane
* Dates and opponents are subject to change*
Season Tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season!
