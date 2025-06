Rebels Introduce "6 p.m. Saturdays" for 2025-26 Regular Season

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce their full 68-game schedule for the 2025-26 Western Hockey League Regular Season.

New for this season! The Rebels have introduced "6 p.m. Saturdays" where all Saturday night home games at the Marchant Crane Centrium will begin one hour earlier at 6 p.m. The Rebels will play 13 Saturday night home games in 2025-26.

Friday and weeknight home games will continue to start at 7 p.m. The Rebels have one Sunday home game in 2025-26 (February 15 vs. Lethbridge) that will start at 4 p.m.

The season begins with the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener on Friday, September 19 when the Rebels host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Marchant Crane Centrium at 7 p.m.

Interconference play this season sees the Rebels head west for a six-game B.C. Division trip that kicks off with the Rebels' first-ever game versus the expansion Penticton Vees on Sunday, January 25.

U.S. Division teams will each visit the Marchant Crane Centrium starting with the Portland Winterhawks on October 17, followed by the Spokane Chiefs (Oct. 18), Seattle Thunderbirds (Jan. 3), Tri-City Americans (Jan. 16), Everett Silvertips (Feb. 10) and Wenatchee Wild (Mar. 10).

For the first time ever Rebels fans can watch all games for free on their TV, laptop or mobile device via the Victory+ app.

Once again 106.7 REWIND Radio will be the exclusive radio and streaming audio home for all Rebels broadcasts.

ATTACHED: 2025-26 RED DEER REBELS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

RED DEER REBELS 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE DATE AWAY HOME TIME (MT) Friday, September 19 Edmonton Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 Red Deer Edmonton 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 Lethbridge Red Deer 6 p.m.

Friday, October 3 Red Deer Saskatoon 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4 Red Deer Prince Albert 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7 Lethbridge Red Deer 7 p.m.

Friday, October 10 Moose Jaw Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 Red Deer Lethbridge 6 p.m.

Friday, October 17 Portland Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 Spokane Red Deer 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 21 Red Deer Moose Jaw 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 22 Red Deer Swift Current 7 p.m.

Friday, October 24 Regina Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 Calgary Red Deer 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 29 Red Deer Calgary 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 1 Swift Current Red Deer 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 5 Red Deer Edmonton 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 Red Deer Regina 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 9 Red Deer Moose Jaw 1 p.m.

Tuesday, November 11 Red Deer Brandon 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 Saskatoon Red Deer 6 p.m.

Friday, November 21 Medicine Hat Red Deer 7 p.m.

Friday, November 28 Edmonton Red Deer 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 30 Red Deer Calgary TBD Wednesday, December 3 Red Deer Lethbridge 7 p.m.

Friday, December 5 Red Deer Edmonton 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 Prince Albert Red Deer 6 p.m.

Friday, December 12 Calgary Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 Red Deer Calgary 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 16 Brandon Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 27 Edmonton Red Deer 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 Red Deer Medicine Hat 4 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30 Medicine Hat Red Deer 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 1 Red Deer Edmonton 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 3 Seattle Red Deer 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7 Red Deer Brandon 6 p.m.

Friday, January 9 Red Deer Regina 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 10 Red Deer Swift Current 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 14 Red Deer Lethbridge 7 p.m.

Friday, January 16 Tri-City Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 Lethbridge Red Deer 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 20 Regina Red Deer 7 p.m.

Friday, January 23 Calgary Red Deer 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 25 Red Deer Penticton 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 27 Red Deer Kelowna 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28 Red Deer Kamloops 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 Red Deer Victoria 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 1 Red Deer Vancouver 5 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3 Red Deer Prince George 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 Moose Jaw Red Deer 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 10 Everett Red Deer 7 p.m.

Friday, February 13 Medicine Hat Red Deer 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 15 Lethbridge Red Deer 4 p.m.

Monday, February 16 Red Deer Medicine Hat 2 p.m.

Friday, February 20 Saskatoon Red Deer 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 22 Red Deer Calgary TBD Friday, February 27 Edmonton Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 Swift Current Red Deer 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 Red Deer Prince Albert 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 Red Deer Saskatoon 6 p.m.

Friday, March 6 Red Deer Medicine Hat 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 Prince Albert Red Deer 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 Wenatchee Red Deer 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13 Brandon Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 Calgary Red Deer 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 Red Deer Lethbridge 7 p.m.

Friday, March 20 Medicine Hat Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 Red Deer Medicine Hat 7 p.m.

NOTE - All game dates & times are subject to change. In the event of a discrepancy the schedule posted to reddeerrebels.com will be considered official.







