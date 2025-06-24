Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
The Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs have announced their full 2025-2026 regular season game schedule with 34 home and 34 road games spanning late September through March. Click here to view the full schedule.
Spokane will open the season with a pair of road games at Kelowna on Friday, September 19 and Kamloops on Saturday, September 20.
The defending Western Conference Champions and 24-25 WHL Business Award winners will host their home opener at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, September 27th vs rival Tri-City Americans.
Spokane will host 25 weekend games with 14 on Saturdays, 9 on Fridays, and 2 on Sundays. The home schedule is filled out with an additional 6 games on Wednesdays and 3 more on Tuesdays.
Select promotional nights have been tentatively scheduled with the full promotional schedule to be announced at a later date.
Blue Moon Opening Night | Saturday, September 27th vs Tri-City
Teddy Bear Toss | Saturday, December 6th vs. Tri-City
Military Appreciation presented by Pizza Factory | Saturday, January 31st vs. Brandon
Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging | Saturday, February 28th vs. Tri-City
You can secure tickets to the Chiefs home preseason game on September 11th against the Portland Winterhawks, the home opener on September 27th against the Tri-City Americans, and score an official 2025-2026 Spokane Chiefs game puck, all for a package deal. Those go on sale on Wednesday, August 20th at 10 am.
Single game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale Tuesday, September 9th at 10 am.
Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.
Packages can range from 6-games to 34-games and start at just $99! Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.
*schedule and promotions are subject to change*
By month:
September - 3 games (1 home)
October - 11 games (5 home)
November - 11 games (7 home)
December - 11 games (5 home)
January - 11 games (6 home)
February - 12 games (6 home)
March - 9 games (4 home)
By day of the week:
Sunday - 7 games (2 home)
Monday - 1 game (0 home)
Tuesday - 5 games (3 home)
Wednesday - 10 games (6 home)
Thursday - 0 games (0 home)
Friday - 20 games (9 home)
Saturday - 25 games (14 home)
By opponent:
Tri-City Americans - 8 games (4 home)
Everett Silvertips - 6 games (3 home)
Portland Winterhawks - 6 games (3 home)
Seattle Thunderbirds - 6 games (3 home)
Wenatchee Wild - 6 game (3 home)
Kelowna Rockets - 5 games (2 home)
Penticton Vees - 4 games (2 home)
Prince George Cougars - 4 games (2 home)
Vancouver Giants - 4 games (2 home)
Victoria Royals - 4 games (2 home)
Kamloops Blazers - 4 games (2 home)
Edmonton Oil Kings - 1 game (0 home)
Brandon Wheat Kings - 1 game (1 home)
Calgary Hitmen - 1 game (0 home)
Lethbridge Hurricanes - 1 game (0 home)
Medicine Hat Tigers - 1 game (0 home)
Moose Jaw Warriors - 1 game (1 home)
Prince Albert Raiders - 1 game (1 home)
Red Deer Rebels - 1 game (0 home)
Regina Pats - 1 game (1 home)
Saskatoon Blades - 1 game (1 home)
Swift Current Broncos - 1 game (1 home)
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Alumni Nielsen, Sasaki Help Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup - Vancouver Giants
- Dean DeSilva Departs Silvertips for Coaching Opportunity - Everett Silvertips
- 2025-2026 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- 2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled - Kamloops Blazers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Brayden Gregg to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2025-26 Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Release Full 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Unveil Schedule for 2025-26 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Introduce "6 p.m. Saturdays" for 2025-26 Regular Season - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Unveil Full 68-Game Regular Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule as Memorial Cup Countdown Begins - Kelowna Rockets
- Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Alan Millar Named General Manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence - Regina Pats
- Pats Announce Hockey Ops Changes: Derkatch Named 21st GM in Team History Following Millar's Departure - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Cristall, Catton Honored as CHL Announces 2024-25 All-Star Teams Presented by CCM
- Spokane Chiefs Give Back
- Chiefs' Captain Catton Named CHL Sportsman of the Year at 2025 CHL Awards in Toronto