Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs have announced their full 2025-2026 regular season game schedule with 34 home and 34 road games spanning late September through March. Click here to view the full schedule.

Spokane will open the season with a pair of road games at Kelowna on Friday, September 19 and Kamloops on Saturday, September 20.

The defending Western Conference Champions and 24-25 WHL Business Award winners will host their home opener at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, September 27th vs rival Tri-City Americans.

Spokane will host 25 weekend games with 14 on Saturdays, 9 on Fridays, and 2 on Sundays. The home schedule is filled out with an additional 6 games on Wednesdays and 3 more on Tuesdays.

Select promotional nights have been tentatively scheduled with the full promotional schedule to be announced at a later date.

Blue Moon Opening Night | Saturday, September 27th vs Tri-City

Teddy Bear Toss | Saturday, December 6th vs. Tri-City

Military Appreciation presented by Pizza Factory | Saturday, January 31st vs. Brandon

Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging | Saturday, February 28th vs. Tri-City

You can secure tickets to the Chiefs home preseason game on September 11th against the Portland Winterhawks, the home opener on September 27th against the Tri-City Americans, and score an official 2025-2026 Spokane Chiefs game puck, all for a package deal. Those go on sale on Wednesday, August 20th at 10 am.

Single game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale Tuesday, September 9th at 10 am.

Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.

Packages can range from 6-games to 34-games and start at just $99! Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

*schedule and promotions are subject to change*

By month:

September - 3 games (1 home)

October - 11 games (5 home)

November - 11 games (7 home)

December - 11 games (5 home)

January - 11 games (6 home)

February - 12 games (6 home)

March - 9 games (4 home)

By day of the week:

Sunday - 7 games (2 home)

Monday - 1 game (0 home)

Tuesday - 5 games (3 home)

Wednesday - 10 games (6 home)

Thursday - 0 games (0 home)

Friday - 20 games (9 home)

Saturday - 25 games (14 home)

By opponent:

Tri-City Americans - 8 games (4 home)

Everett Silvertips - 6 games (3 home)

Portland Winterhawks - 6 games (3 home)

Seattle Thunderbirds - 6 games (3 home)

Wenatchee Wild - 6 game (3 home)

Kelowna Rockets - 5 games (2 home)

Penticton Vees - 4 games (2 home)

Prince George Cougars - 4 games (2 home)

Vancouver Giants - 4 games (2 home)

Victoria Royals - 4 games (2 home)

Kamloops Blazers - 4 games (2 home)

Edmonton Oil Kings - 1 game (0 home)

Brandon Wheat Kings - 1 game (1 home)

Calgary Hitmen - 1 game (0 home)

Lethbridge Hurricanes - 1 game (0 home)

Medicine Hat Tigers - 1 game (0 home)

Moose Jaw Warriors - 1 game (1 home)

Prince Albert Raiders - 1 game (1 home)

Red Deer Rebels - 1 game (0 home)

Regina Pats - 1 game (1 home)

Saskatoon Blades - 1 game (1 home)

Swift Current Broncos - 1 game (1 home)







