Wenatchee Wild Unveil Full 68-Game Regular Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Pieces of the Wenatchee Wild schedule for 2025-26 have already been unveiled, with the announcement of three home openers earlier this month in which the Wild will participate, and the revealing of the preseason schedule yesterday. The club is excited to fill in the rest of its 2025-26 calendar, with the announcement of the full 68-game regular-season schedule, in conjunction with the WHL's unveiling of the leaguewide schedule for the upcoming season.

As previously announced, the team will open a 34-game schedule at Town Toyota Center with its home opener on Saturday, September 27 against the Everett Silvertips. That game follows the Silvertips' home opener the previous Saturday and precedes the Tri-City Americans' home opener the following week, with the Wild skating as the visiting team in both contests.

After two years on separate circuits, Wenatchee reunites with the Penticton Vees on Sunday, October 5 at Town Toyota Center for their first-ever WHL matchup - the teams frequently clashed as British Columbia Hockey League counterparts from 2015 to 2023, but did not meet again after the Wild shifted out of the BCHL two years ago. The Wild finish October by starting a five-game homestand, their longest sustained run at home this season - Wenatchee will not play more than five games in a row at home or on the road this year. That five-game homestand also includes the first of the team's six home games against Eastern Conference competition, as the Saskatoon Blades represent the East Division in the "Wolves' Den" on Saturday, November 1. The Swift Current Broncos will finally make their Town Toyota Center debut on Tuesday, December 2, as they drop by after hosting the Wild on their Eastern Conference swings in back-to-back years.

Wenatchee will split its Eastern Conference swing this year, playing a three-in-three weekend in Alberta December 5 to 7 before returning to "Wild Rose Country" for a pair of games in March. After visiting the Western Hockey League's two National Hockey League arenas in 2023-24, the Wild will return to Calgary and Edmonton this year - the latter visit is set for Wednesday, March 11 amid a four-game road stretch, and will be played at 11 a.m. Mountain time as part of Edmonton's annual "Hockey Hooky" promotion. The school-day game is one of the league's most popular promotions, and will allow the Wild to play in an NHL facility in front of a crowd that has exceeded 10,000 every year since 2014 (excluding the Oil Kings' attendance-restricted promotion in 2022).

A home-and-home against the Spokane Chiefs out of the Christmas break ends the first half of the Wenatchee schedule, while the regular season winds down with a home-and-home against Everett on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. The Stevens Pass series between the Wild and Silvertips will be the most frequent showdown on the schedule this year, with eight regular-season meetings scheduled between the clubs. The Portland Winterhawks are the second-most frequent opponent, with seven dates, while all other U.S. Division opponents will see Wenatchee six times and B.C. Division teams will each square off against the Wild four times. Eastern Conference clubs will see the Wild only once, with Central Division opponents in Alberta slated for the home games in those get-togethers.

As in most years, the home schedule is a favorable one in terms of game nights, with 30 of the 34 home games scheduled for weekends. 11 Friday night home games are scheduled for the 2025-26 season, as well as 10 Saturday games and nine Sunday contests. One of the four weeknight games is a New Year's Eve matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds, which will begin at a special time of 5 p.m. All Friday home games are slated for 7 p.m. starts, while Sunday games will get underway at 4 p.m. All remaining home games except for New Year's Eve are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

"We are looking forward to the 2025-26 season!" said Wenatchee Wild Director of Sales & Marketing Gretchen Littler. "We are ready to see our hockey family in the Wolves' Den & kick off the season. We have another great schedule this season with 30 weekend games & only four weekday games at home. We're looking forward to another season of intensity on the ice, entertainment & community spirit!"

The promotional schedule for the Wild is also rapidly coming together, with many popular promotions set to return this season. The popular "More Cowbell" giveaway presented by Ag Supply returns for the second home game October 3, against the Victoria Royals, as does the team's FANtastic FANale for the last home game of the season on March 20. Traditional jersey auction nights for Military Appreciation Night, Guns & Hoses, and Hockey Fights Cancer all return this season, as do holiday favorites like Ugly Sweater Night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Further details on the team's promotional schedule and single-game ticket availability will be announced throughout the summer.

Wenatchee's preseason schedule announced Monday features five exhibition games to lead the team into 2025-26, including a rookie game in the "Wolves' Den" to kick off the preseason on Sunday, August 31. Wenatchee's annual Kids Day game returns Saturday, September 6 against Tri-City - all five preseason games will be played within the state of Washington against U.S. Division opponents.

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2025-26 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee's previously-announced home opener September 27 against the Everett Silvertips. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team's office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

