2025-2026 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their 68-game schedule for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season. It will start on Saturday, September 20th with the Blazers hosting the Spokane Chiefs at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.

The Blazers schedule includes 26 games on Friday and Saturday nights, two afternoon games, two games on Tuesday nights and four games on Wednesday nights.

The Blazers will continue to play their Saturday night home games at 6:00pm.

The Blazers will host the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday, November 11th at 2:00pm and host the Victoria Royals on B.C. Family Day which is Monday, February 16th at 2:00pm.

