Blazers Sign Second Round Pick, Forward Brady Ondrus

May 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2010-born forward Brady Ondrus to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Ondrus was selected by the Blazers in the 2nd round, 29th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ondrus is from Sherwood Park, AB and played the 2024-25 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team in the CSSHL. The 5'9" and 148lb left shot forward had 26 goals, 25 assists and 51 points in 35 games.

"We would like to welcome Brady and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Brady is a smart and competitive forward with good skill. We look forward to watching Brady's game continue to progress and are excited to have him join our hockey club in the future."

Ondrus attended development camp in Kamloops this past weekend. He is the third player to sign with the Blazers from the 2010-born draft class as he joins first round picks defenseman Matteo Ferreira and forward Teagen Bouchard.







