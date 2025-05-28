Tigers Beat Knights 3-1 to Advance to the Memorial Cup Championship

May 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers closed out the round robin with a matchup against the OHL Champion London Knights. A trip to the finals was at stake as both teams sat atop the standing with two wins apiece.

The Knights drew first blood while on the power play early in the first period. Sam Dickinson let a big one-timer go off a feed from Denver Barkey but it was blocked. The puck deflected back to Barkey and he returned the puck back to Dickinson at the point for another attempt. This shot made it past the defencemen and was redirected by Kasper Halttunen in front past the netminder. The goal was Halttunen's second of the tournament.

The Tigers evened the game up early in the middle frame. Tanner Molendyk stopped a clearing empty from exiting the zone. He skated in and put a wrister on net that ricocheted off a defender in front. The puck bounced to the left side of the net where Ethan Neutens quickly grabbed the puck and fired it into the open net. The goal was Neutens' first Memorial Cup goal and sent the two teams into the third period all squared up.

Medicine Hat carried the momentum into the third period and took their first lead 1:17 into the frame. Neutens played the puck down low off the boards and Mathew Ward no-look passed it out in front as he continued around the net. The puck came out to Misha Volotovskii but he wasn't able to corral the puck. He was able to move it to the right side of the net though where Ward picked it up, cut across the crease and tucked it in for his first of tournament.

The last few minutes of the game were tense as the Tigers took a late penalty and the Knights pulled their goalie for the 6-on-4 advantage. The Tigers' penalty kill stood tall though and killed off the penalty. The Knights kept their goalie pulled and the Tigers were able to ice the game with an empty net goal from Ryder Ritchie. Oasiz Wiesblatt picked up the lone assist on Ritchie's tournament leading fourth goal.

Harrison Meneghin had a game for the ages. He made big save after big save to claim his third victory of the tournament. He finished with 35 saves on 36 shots on his way to being named player of the game. Austin Elliott got the nod in net for the Knights. He had a great game allowing only two goals against on 28 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 29

London - 36

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Player of the Game: Harrison Meneghin

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Harrison Meneghin

The Tigers now head to the Championship game on Sunday, June 1st. Their opponent will be the winner of the Semi-Final game on Friday, May 30th. The teams for the Semi-Final game are still to be determined. Game time is 5:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on TSN.







