Fifth-Overall Pick Reid Nicol Signs with Silvertips

May 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed fifth-overall pick Reid Nicol to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm incredibly excited to officially join the Everett Silvertips," commented Nicol. "It's an honor to be a part of such a well-respected organization with a strong tradition of excellence. I can't wait to hit the ice with my new teammates, grow as a player, and contribute everything I can this season."

Nicol, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound center from Brandon, MB, posted 35 goals and 23 assists for 58 points in 48 games played with Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA in 2024-25. He added eight goals and six assists in nine playoff games as well. He was a second-team All-Star at the U15 AAA level in 2023-24, helping the Wheat Kings U15 to a league championship with 36 goals and 44 assists for 80 regular season points in 32 games played and an additional 24 points in 11 playoff games.

"The energy the fans bring to every game is incredible," Nicol added. "I'm pumped to be a part of that."

"We're excited to officially add Reid to our organization," said general manager Mike Fraser. "His offensive ability, size and willingness to play a 200-foot-game make him a threat each time he steps onto the ice. He's an important piece to our future."

Since Nicol spent the 2024-25 campaign at the U18 level as a 14-year-old, he is eligible to appear in as many as 34 regular season games in the WHL this upcoming season.

"Reid is a big center with great skill," noted Director of Scouting Brooks Christensen. "He's a natural scorer who's hard on pucks. We look forward to having Reid in a Silvertip jersey and showing our fans what he can bring to our lineup."

Reid Nicol is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







