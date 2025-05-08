Silvertips Acquire Rylan Gould from Swift Current

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Rylan Gould from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and forward Kasey Gleim.

"Rylan gives us more scoring punch up front for next season," noted Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "Our staff has always been impressed with his dynamic game, and he's an offensive threat each time he steps onto the ice. We are looking forward to welcoming Rylan to Silvertip Country in August."

Gould, an '05-born Headlingly, MB native serving as team alternate captain, posted 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points in 60 regular season games last season, with an additional three points in five playoff games. His 2023-24 campaign generated 23 goals and 45 assists for 68 points in 68 games played. In his four-year WHL career, Gould has appeared in 258 regular season games (only missing 14 appearances), collecting 57 goals and 94 assists with 141 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound winger was originally selected in the second round of the 2020 WHL Draft. He is committed to play NCAA Division-I hockey at Michigan Tech in 2026-27.

Gleim, an '09-born Chaplin, SK native, was a 5th-round pick in the 2024 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 141-pound forward produced 17 goals and 15 assists in 44 games with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 AAA in 2024-25.

