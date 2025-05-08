Broncos Acquire 2026 1st Round Pick for Rylan Gould
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired a 2026 1st round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft and 2009 born forward Kasey Gleim (Chaplin, SK) in exchange for 2005 born forward Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) Thursday afternoon.
With the trade the Broncos have added another first round pick to their draft pool for the future, now with Everett's pick in 2026, along with their own for next year's draft.
The Broncos acquire Kasey Gleim who played with the U18 AAA Swift Current Legionnaires this past season in 44 games played, he scored 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) while suiting up in 10 playoff games with the Legionnaires.
Gould, 19, played four full seasons in the Western Hockey League, all with Swift Current after he was drafted by the Broncos in the 2020 Prospects Draft in the second round, 42nd overall. The veteran centre went on to play 258 games for the Broncos scoring 57 goals & 94 assists. Along with 17 power play goals, three shorthanded goals and four game winning marks.
Gould was also the Team's Humanitarian of the Year for 2024-25.
The Broncos would like to welcome Kasey Gleim to the organization and would like to thank Rylan Gould for all of his contribution on and off ice and wish him the very best in Everett.
