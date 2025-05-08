Hurricanes Select Nine Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club selected a total of nine players in the 2025 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, including five forwards, three defenceman and one goaltender.

The Hurricanes did not hold a first, second or third round draft pick heading into the draft but acquired the 54th overall selection from the Victoria Royals in exchange for the 73rd overall pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Lethbridge selected defenceman Liam McFadden with the acquired pick. The Edmonton, AB, product appeared in 36 regular season games with the OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team amassing 26 points (4g-22a) along with 18 penalty minutes. He added four points (1g-3a) along with two penalty minutes in six games with the OHA U17 Prep team.

McFadden added three points (2g-1a) in three playoff games.

With the 79th overall pick, the 'Canes selected forward Luke Samu from the Northern Alberta Xtreme. The Edmonton, AB, product skated in 36 regular season games with the NAX U15 team where he finished with 52 points (23g-29a) along with 40 penalty minutes as he finished seventh in team scoring. The 5 '10, 140-pound forward added five points (1g-4a) along with four penalty minutes in five playoff games. Samu also added 12 points (3g-9a) with four penalty minutes in six games helping the Northern Alberta Xtreme capture the gold medal at the 2024-2025 John Reid Memorial Tournament.

The 'Canes then selected forward Graham Gard with their second fourth round pick (87th overall) from the Winnipeg Thrashers U15 AAA team. The 5 '8, 125-pound forward totaled 32 points (14g-18a) along with 68 penalty minutes in 32 regular season games. He added four assists in five games with the Thrashers U17 team and one goal in two games with the Thrashers U18 team during the 2024-2025 season. Gard, who is the younger brother of Red Deer Rebels forward Matthew Gard, collected 11 points (6g-5a) with 18 penalty minutes in nine post-season games.

Lethbridge acquired the 133rd overall pick from the Regina Pats in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2028 draft.

With the selection, the 'Canes chose forward Nixxon Arcand-Vandale. The Saskatoon, SK, product appeared in 27 games with the Saskatoon Bandits U15 AA team during the 2024-2025 season registering 78 points (39g-39a) along with 30 penalty minutes finishing second in Bandits scoring. The 6 '1, 163-pounds forward added an impressive 29 points (12g- 17a) in 10 post-season games.

With the 156th overall pick, the Hurricanes selected defenceman Jake Beaty. The 5 '10, 161-pound right-shot defenceman from Virden, MB, collected 30 points (14g-16a) along with 26 penalty minutes in 31 regular season games with the Southwest Cougars U15 AAA team. Beaty added six points (2g-4a) along with two penalty minutes in eight playoff games.

Last year, he added 21 points (11g-10a) in 32 games with the Cougars U15 team.

The Hurricanes chose forward Jase Brodrick from the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers U15 team with the 179th overall pick.

The Morinville, AB, product finished the 2024-2025 season with 61 points (34g-27a) and 42 penalty minutes in 34 games with the Rangers. He added one assist in one game with the U16 Rangers team and one assist in five games with the Rangers U17 team. Brodrick had 71 points (39g-32a) in 25 games the Bolts Hockey Academy in 2023-2024.

With the 202nd overall pick, the 'Canes selected defenceman Nixon Wright. The Rocky Mountain House, AB, product appeared in 31 regular season games totaling 16 points (2g-14a) with 48 penalty minutes with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA team. The 6 '1, 175-pound right-show rearguard added one assist in 10 post-season games. Wright finished fourth among defenceman scoring for the Rebels U15 team.

In the 11th round, 248th overall, the Hurricanes chose forward Beau Anholt. The Naicam, SK, product racked up 62 points (22g-40a) along with 46 penalty minutes with the Warman Wildcats U15 AA team during the 2024-2025 season. He 6 '0, 181-pound forward added one assist in two post-season games. Anholt appeared in one game with the Prince Albert Mintos U18 program during the season.

With their final pick of the draft, the 'Canes selected goaltender Cohen Kuntz with the 271st overall pick. The 6 '1, 175- pound netminder appeared in 18 regular season games with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team posting a 7-8-2 record with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Last year, Kuntz went 10-2-0 with an .865 SV% in 13 games with the Broncos U16 team.

In total, the Hurricanes selected 11 players born in 2010 in the WHL Prospects Draft and the US Priority Draft.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.