Blades Add Forward and Defenceman Through 2025 U.S. Priority Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades welcomed two new prospects to their organization Thursday during the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft.

With the seventh overall pick of the draft, Saskatoon selected 2010-born forward Max Suter from Phoenix, AZ. Suter shined when the lights were bright with five goals and one assists in five games at the John Reid Memorial Tournament. The 14-year-old forward doesn't turn 15 until December.

Saskatoon added to their backend with the 41st pick of the draft selecting 5-foot-8 defenceman Charles Johnson. The left-handed netted four goals and 19 assists in 59 games with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA. Johnson tacked on 36 penalty minutes as well. In five playoff games, Johnson dished two helpers and added another in four games at US 14U Nationals.

The Blades' next order of business is the remaining rounds of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft throughout Thursday at 11:00am CT.

