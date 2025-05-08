Blades Acqurie 20-Year-Old Scorer Dominik Petr from Wheat Kings

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired 20-year-old forward Dominik Petr, the 199th overall pick of the 2025 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft, and a conditional fifth round pick in 2028 in exchange for the 83rd overall selection of this year's draft.

"This was just an opportunity for us, with an open 20 spot, to use some draft capital here to help our team," said Blades general manager and president, Colin Priestner, "He's an outstanding player. He's played on the World Junior team already for the Czech Republic. He's a guy that brings speed. He's 6-foot-2, and we think he can be a point-per-game guy this year."

The Blades previously dropped pending overage forward and import centre Frantisek Dej.

The pending overage import forward's played 122 games with the Wheat Kings across two seasons. Petr's scored 32 goals, 60 assists, and 92 points in that span. The 20-year-old centre scored a career-high 47 points (15G, 32A) in 55 games during 2024-25. Petr has one goal and four assists in nine career playoff games with the Wheat Kings.

ROUND PICK ORIGINAL TEAM PLAYER

1 15 Swift Current Broncos Kain Martinuik

2 24 Penticton Vees Noah Fowler

2 43 Spokane Chiefs Braden Nowoselski

4 77 Seattle Thunderbirds Bracken Larocque

6 118 Regina Pats

8 170 Tri-City Americans

8 181 Spokane Chiefs

9 198 Saskatoon Blades

9 199 Brandon Wheat Kings

10 221 Saskatoon Blades

The Blades would like to welcome Petr and his family to the organization, and look forward to working with him ahead of his final year of WHL eligibility.

