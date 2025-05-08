Oil Kings Add Six More Prospects on Day Two of WHL Prospects Draft

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings added six more players to their prospect pool on the second day of the WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday.

Yesterday, the Oil Kings added defencemen Holden Wouters and Christopher Kokkoris second and eighth overall respectively.

The Oil Kings got busy early on Thursday, making a trade with the Victoria Royals acquiring the 25th overall selection, as well as a third-round selection in 2027. Both picks were originally Moose Jaw's. In exchange, Edmonton sent Victoria the 36th overall selection, the 77th overall selection, along with a third-round pick in 2026 (originally from Moose Jaw), a fourth-round pick in 2027, and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

With that 25th overall pick, the Oil Kings selected forward Cole Landreville out of St. Claude, Man.

Landreville has spent the last two seasons playing for Pilot Mound Academy's U15 Prep squad. The 5'8", 145lbs forward led his team in goals and assists this season scoring 25 times and adding 40 assists for 65 points in 35 games. He would go on to add seven points in four playoff games as well.

"We wanted to continue to add some more offense to the group," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "And Cole is certainly a player that has proven that he can score and add significant offensive production."

This season, Landreville was named to the CSSHL U15 Prairie Division First All-Star Team.

The Oil Kings originally also had the 34th overall selection, but elected to make a trade, moving the 34th overall selection in exchange for the 66th overall pick, as well as a 2026 second-round pick.

That 66th overall pick was then flipped to the Portland Winterhawks along with a 2027 fifth-round pick, in exchange for the 58th overall selection.

With the 58th overall pick, the Oil Kings went in goal, drafting Elias Mitrikas out of Coquitlam, B.C. and the North Shore Warriors U15 Prep team.

This season with the Warriors, Mitrikas played in 20 games, sporting a 3.47 goals-against average, and a .926 save percentage and a 3-14-3 record. He was also 2-0-0 in three playoff games with a 1.72 goals against-average, and a .953 save percentage with one shutout. Mitrikas also jumped into two games with the Warriors U18 Prep squad.

He was also named to the CSSHL U15 B.C. Division Second All-Star team this season.

The Oil Kings had their next pick in the sixth-round, 127th overall where they selected forward Corbin Dunphy out of Grande Prairie, Alta.

Dunphy, listed at 5'9", 142lbs, played this past season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep squad where he scored 12 goals and added 22 assists for 34 points in 33 games. He also added three assists in five games in the playoffs.

Dunphy also helped the Xtreme win the Joh Reid Memorial Tournament in St. Albert, tallying nine points in six games.

Not long after that, the Oil Kings would select at 131st overall in the sixth-round, Rodrick Jackson, a forward out of the Minnesota Blue Ox 14U AAA program. In 22 games this season, Jackson scored 20 goals and added 18 assists for 38 points, leading his team in goals. Jackson would also tally five points in six games at the U.S. 14U Nationals this season

In the eighth round, 174th overall, the Oil Kings would stay close to home, taking Edmonton's Nate Christenson.

A 5'8.5", 125lbs defenceman, Christenson played this past season for the South Side Athletic Club Lions U15 AAA team. In 32 games, he scored four goals and added 12 assists for 16 points. Christenson also played for Team Alberta Gold at the Alberta Cup.

In the ninth round, 197th overall, the Oil Kings selected MacLane Tetarenko out of Okotoks, Alta.

The 5'7", 135lbs forward played this season with the Okotoks Oilers U15AAA squad, where he played in 33 games, scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists for 24 points. He also played one game with the Oilers U16 AA team and two games with the Oilers U17AAA squad, reacording one point.

At the Alberta Cup, Tetarenko played for Team Alberta Green, notching five points in five games. His brother Lochlan is currently a member of the Portland Winterhawks.

The Oil Kings draft would conclude there and in total the team selected three defencemen, four forwards, and one goaltender with their eight selections this year.

Hill added that when drafting, there is a lot of work that goes in from the scouting staff before draft day.

"What fits the Oil Kings culture the best, what fits our mold best," he said. "And certainly, when we're making our selections, that's a big thing that comes into it."

