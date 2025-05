Rebels Select 11 Players at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels stocked up for the future by selecting 11 players at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The group includes five forwards, five defencemen, and one goaltender.

Rd Pick Player Pos Ht Wt Hometown Last Club

1 7 Nolan Wolitski D 6'3 179 St. Albert, AB Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

2 30 Chace Turchak F 5'10 147 Calgary, AB Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons

2 32 Owen Archer D 6'2 189 St. Albert, AB St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres

3 56 Chase Nielson G 5'11 157 Fort MacLeod, AB Lethbridge Golden Hawks U15 AAA

4 76 Dylan Russell F 5'8 136 Winnipeg, MB Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Red

5 99 Denys Lupandin D 5'11 170 Saskatoon, SK Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA

5 106 Sawyer Holmes F 5'8 135 Edmonton, AB Edmonton SSAC U15 AAA

6 122 Soren Saumweber F 5'10 140 Roseville, MN, USA Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 14U

8 168 Bronx Becker F 6'0 165 Saskatoon, SK Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA

9 191 Ryan Overskei D 6'6 187 Maple Grove, MN, USA Minnesota Walleye 14U

10 214 Andrew Nordstrom D 5'11 168 Beaumont, AB Leduc Oil Kings U15 AAA

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft were 2010-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

A complete list of all players selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft is available at whl.ca.

