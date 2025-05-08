Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have reacquired a conditional 2027 third round pick as well as a conditional 2026 fourth round pick from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for Mason Kraft.
The third-round pick was initially part of the Kenta Isogai trade between the Royals and Wild back on January 1st of 2025, which saw the Royals acquire Isogai and a conditional fourth round pick in 2027 for Morgan Hackman, Nick Koering, a 2nd round pick in 2025, a 3rd round pick in 2027 and a 5th round pick in 2028.
Kraft was listed by the Royals in February 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Winterhawks Add 11 Players During 2025 WHL Prospects and U.S. Priority Drafts - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Select 11 in WHL Prospects Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Broncos Acquire 2026 1st Round Pick for Rylan Gould - Swift Current Broncos
- 2025 Draft Recap - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Silvertips Acquire Rylan Gould from Swift Current - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Wild Select Eight in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Broadcast Schedule of 2025 WHL, OHL, & QMJHL Championship Series - WHL
- Blades Welcome 11 Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Western Hockey League Completes 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - WHL
- 2025 U.S. Priority Draft, WHL Prospects Draft Recap - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Select Nine Additional Prospects at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Make 13 Picks at 2025 WHL Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Select Nine Players Between WHL Prospects and US Priority Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Make 12 Selections in 2025 WHL Drafts - Tri-City Americans
- Hurricanes Select Nine Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Make Eight Selections on Second Day of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Select 11 Players at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Add Six More Prospects on Day Two of WHL Prospects Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Acqurie 20-Year-Old Scorer Dominik Petr from Wheat Kings - Saskatoon Blades
- Everett Silvertips 2025 WHL Draft Recap - Everett Silvertips
- Blades, Hitmen Swap Picks Ahead of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Day 2 - Saskatoon Blades
- Winterhawks Select McKinnon and Godbout in 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Select Thompson, Langkow at US Priority Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Select Colorado, Minnesota Forwards Thursday Morning in U.S. Priority Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Select McDevitt and Lee in U.S. Priority Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Select Kaebel and Nash in U.S. Priority Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Add Forward and Defenceman Through 2025 U.S. Priority Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mason Kraft from Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft - Victoria Royals
- Blades Select Forward Kain Martinuik with 15th Overall Pick in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft
- Royals Acquire Max Finley, Ryder Ellis, and a 2025 Fourth Round Pick in Exchange for Mathieu Lajoie and Two Draft Picks
- Victoria Royals Select Roan Greschuk 19th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Royals Sign Henry Peterson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- James Patrick Named Recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy