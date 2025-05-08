Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have reacquired a conditional 2027 third round pick as well as a conditional 2026 fourth round pick from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for Mason Kraft.

The third-round pick was initially part of the Kenta Isogai trade between the Royals and Wild back on January 1st of 2025, which saw the Royals acquire Isogai and a conditional fourth round pick in 2027 for Morgan Hackman, Nick Koering, a 2nd round pick in 2025, a 3rd round pick in 2027 and a 5th round pick in 2028.

Kraft was listed by the Royals in February 2025.

