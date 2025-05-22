Royals Sign Roan Greschuk to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
May 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2010-born defenseman Roan Greschuk to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The 5'10, 150 lbs. defenseman was drafted by the Victoria Royals 19th overall in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Hailing from Sturgeon County, A.B., Greschuk played this past season with St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA and tallied 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 31 games played. "Roan has an effortless stride and a high level of intelligence in all three zones" says Royals Head Scout Brayden Beckley. "But more importantly, he's a competitor with a strong desire to win. We're excited to welcome Roan and his family to the Royals organization".
Greschuk is the first player to sign from the Royals' 2025 WHL Prospects draft class.
